MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $437.17, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKTX was $437.17, representing a -27.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $606.45 and a 0.97% increase over the 52 week low of $432.95.

MKTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW). MKTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8. Zacks Investment Research reports MKTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.25%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.