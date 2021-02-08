MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.66 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MKTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKTX was $571.66, representing a -5.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $606.45 and a 107.5% increase over the 52 week low of $275.50.

MKTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). MKTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.85. Zacks Investment Research reports MKTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8%, compared to an industry average of 5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKTX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR)

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (JOET).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAI with an increase of 35.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MKTX at 4.02%.

