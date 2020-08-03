MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 04, 2020

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 04, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MKTX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MKTX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $516.7, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MKTX was $516.7, representing a -8.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $561.68 and a 87.55% increase over the 52 week low of $275.50.

MKTX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). MKTX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.9. Zacks Investment Research reports MKTX's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 39.78%, compared to an industry average of 12.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MKTX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MKTX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MKTX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND)

Principal Price Setters Index ETF (PSET)

WisdomTree Trust (USMF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LEAD with an increase of 10.74% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of MKTX at 4.86%.

