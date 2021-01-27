MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Earnings Rise In Q4

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $72.93 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $50.27 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $171.35 million from $129.77 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $72.93 Mln. vs. $50.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.91 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $171.35 Mln vs. $129.77 Mln last year.

