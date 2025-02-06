MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Income, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.14 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $69.63 million, or $1.84 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $202.40 million from $197.25 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $65.14 Mln. vs. $69.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.73 vs. $1.84 last year. -Revenue: $202.40 Mln vs. $197.25 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.