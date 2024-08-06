News & Insights

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Reveals Advance In Q2 Income, Beats Estimates

August 06, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $64.938 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $59.859 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $197.660 million from $179.846 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $64.938 Mln. vs. $59.859 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $197.660 Mln vs. $179.846 Mln last year.

