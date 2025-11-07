MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Retreats, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $68 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $71 million, or $1.90 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $209 million from $207 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68 Mln. vs. $71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $1.90 last year. -Revenue: $209 Mln vs. $207 Mln last year.

