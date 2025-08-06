MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $71.15 million, or $1.91 per share. This compares with $64.94 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $74 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $219.46 million from $197.66 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.15 Mln. vs. $64.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.91 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $219.46 Mln vs. $197.66 Mln last year.

