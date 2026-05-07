MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $77.88 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $15.07 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $79.72 million or $2.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $233.38 million from $208.58 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $77.88 Mln. vs. $15.07 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $233.38 Mln vs. $208.58 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.