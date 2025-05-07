MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.07 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $72.62 million, or $1.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.00 million or $1.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $208.58 million from $210.32 million last year.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.07 Mln. vs. $72.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue: $208.58 Mln vs. $210.32 Mln last year.

