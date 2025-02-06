MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $MKTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS ($MKTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $202,400,000, missing estimates of $209,166,300 by $-6,766,300.
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD M MCVEY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $13,503,229.
- KEVIN M MCPHERSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,692 shares for an estimated $407,991
- SCOTT PINTOFF (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $288,180.
- STEPHEN P CASPER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $259,390
- CHRISTOPHE PIERRE DANIEL ROUPIE (Head of EMEA and APAC) sold 617 shares for an estimated $142,915
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FINDLAY PARK PARTNERS LLP added 631,111 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $161,690,638
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 335,297 shares (-40.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $85,903,091
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 314,561 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,103,368
- FMR LLC added 291,134 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,588,530
- OWNERSHIP CAPITAL B.V. removed 277,350 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,692,194
- STEPHENS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 264,940 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $59,887,037
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 236,497 shares (+13.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,457,781
