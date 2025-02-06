MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $MKTX Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS ($MKTX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $202,400,000, missing estimates of $209,166,300 by $-6,766,300.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MKTX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M MCVEY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $13,503,229 .

. KEVIN M MCPHERSON (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 1,692 shares for an estimated $407,991

SCOTT PINTOFF (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,200 shares for an estimated $288,180 .

. STEPHEN P CASPER sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $259,390

CHRISTOPHE PIERRE DANIEL ROUPIE (Head of EMEA and APAC) sold 617 shares for an estimated $142,915

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.