MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $MKTX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS ($MKTX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $215,391,635 and earnings of $1.87 per share.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS insiders have traded $MKTX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD M MCVEY (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $13,503,229 .

. SCOTT PINTOFF (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 300 shares for an estimated $72,171

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MKTX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/12.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MKTX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

William Blair issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/04/2025

