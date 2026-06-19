MarketAxess Expands Bond Market Transparency With New TraX Tape

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. MKTX recently launched TraX Tape, a new data solution designed to provide market participants with a clearer and more comprehensive view of global bond trading activity. The launch comes as regulatory transparency reforms in the United Kingdom and European Union increase the amount of bond trading data available to market participants, creating new challenges around data interpretation and usability.

TraX Tape delivers a consolidated view of bond trading activity through a single standardized feed. The solution is built on MarketAxess’ TraX data network, which gathers information from a broad network of dealers and clients. The data is then processed through cleansing and de-duplication techniques to provide a clearer and more streamlined view of market activity.

Beyond aggregation, the platform enriches trading data with additional insights designed to improve market interpretation. Features include trade-direction indicators, expanded visibility into trading activity and integrated analytics such as yield and spread calculations. The solution also incorporates pricing context generated by MKTX’s AI-powered CP+ pricing engine, adding another layer of market intelligence.

MarketAxess has been steadily broadening its business beyond trade execution by investing in data, analytics and pricing solutions. This strategy is important because data-related offerings typically generate recurring revenues and are less dependent on fluctuations in trading volumes. By expanding its suite of intelligence tools, the company is strengthening an area that can complement its core electronic trading platform while enhancing the overall value proposition for clients.

The bond market is becoming increasingly data-driven as electronic trading adoption continues to rise and regulatory reporting requirements expand. In this environment, the competitive advantage is shifting from simply providing access to data toward delivering meaningful insights from that information. TraX Tape positions MarketAxess to capitalize on this trend by offering tools that help users interpret trading activity more efficiently, potentially creating additional opportunities for growth within its data and analytics business.

MKTX’s Price Performance

Over the past year, MKTX shares have declined 45.3% against the industry’s rise of 33.1%.



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MKTX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

MKTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader finance space are Alerus Financial Corporation ALRS, Pelagos Insurance Capital Ltd. PLGO and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alerus Financial’s current-year earnings of $2.95 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against none in the opposite direction. ALRS’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.8%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $306.2 million, suggesting a 3.8% year-over-year jump.

The consensus estimate for Pelagos Insurance Capital’s current-year earnings is pegged at $3.78 per share, which signals 96.9% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 53.6%. The consensus mark for PLGO’s current-year revenues of $2.8 billion implies 11.4% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current-year earnings is pegged at $13.34 per share, which has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against none in the opposite direction. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.4%. The consensus estimate for CBOE’s current-year revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, which implies a 13.1% year-over-year rise.

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Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Pelagos Insurance Capital Limited (PLGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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