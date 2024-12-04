News & Insights

MarketAxess announces November volume statistics

December 04, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Total average daily volume of $44.9B increased 56% compared to the prior year, but decreased 3% compared to record October 2024 levels. These results were driven by total rates ADV of $30.7B, which increased 112% compared to the prior year, but decreased 2% compared to record October 2024 levels. U.S. Treasury ADV on the platform in November 2023 was negatively impacted by an outage at ICBC, the third-party the company was then using for U.S. Treasury settlement services. Total credit ADV of $14.3B was in line with the prior year, but decreased 5% compared to October 2024.

