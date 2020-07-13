Market Wrap: Stocks Make Gains While Bitcoin Sticks to $9,200
A bullish stock market left bitcoin behind Monday with the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency trading flat.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,226 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET) and flat, up only 0.10% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,193-$9,339
- BTC price below 10-day and 50-day moving average, a bearish signal for market technicians.
The absence of action in bitcoin is in contrast to the performance of global equities on Monday. Stocks across the world today:Â
- In Asia the Nikkei 225 closed up 2.2% led by big gains in Mazda Motors and Nikon.Â
- In Europe the FTSE 100 index ended the day up 1.3% as optimism for a coronavirus drug treatment led stocks higher.
- The U.S. S&P 500 index slipped 1% after a rally lost steam and tech stocks ended the day in the red.
âIn recent trading sessions, bitcoin traded in a narrow range of $9,100-$9,200,â said Constantin Kogan, partner at cryptocurrency fund BitBull Capital. âAfter a short-term bullish impulse, the asset managed to peak at $9,300, followed by a downward correction.â
Related: Compound Tops $1B in Crypto Loans as DeFi Farmers Keep Digging for Yield
Over the past few days, bitcoin has approached $9,320, only to see the price drop, Kogan noted.Â
âThe first resistance for bitcoin is at $9,320, the next important zone, the passage of which will give strength to the bulls at $9,400.â
Read More: Drop in Bitcoin âWhaleâ Addresses Suggests Market May Be Decentralizing
âThere is a clear lack of energy in the bitcoin market,â said Chris Thomas, head of digital assets for broker Swissquote. âDeFi has more energy just now [and] some are focusing on that.â
Related: Drop in Bitcoin âWhaleâ Addresses Suggests Market May Be Decentralizing
Spot exchanges such as Coinbase continue to be plagued with low trading volumes in July, said BitBullâs Kogan. He also pointed out the uncertainty bitcoin traders are currently facing in these unprecedented economic times. âThe Index of Fear and Greed has increased by several points since last week and approached a neutral value, which indicates confusion among market participants,â said Kogan.Â
Despite the uncertainty, the bitcoin mining sector is showing no signs of slowing down, Kogan noted. âThe bitcoin hashrate has reached a new maximum. This indicates the continued interest of miners in cryptocurrency mining,â he said.Â
Regardless of the bitcoin volume slump, traders always find assets to trade. Josh Rager, a trader and adviser for crypto brokerage LevelInvest has been focusing on altcoins â alternative assets to bitcoin. âA slow grind is good. Iâm neutral, just trading alts,â Rager told CoinDesk.
Ethereum fees are up
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was flat Monday, trading around $238 and in the red 0.10% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
Read More: Compound Tops $1B in Crypto Loans as DeFi Farmers Keep Digging
Over the past year, Ethereum network fees have risen from 0.1131 to 0.5089 ETH. That is a 350% bump as usage of the network for decentralized finance, or DeFi, applications has increased. Stablecoins, lending and trading via Ethereum smart contracts are some of the most popular, according to data aggregator DeFi Pulse.Â
Goerge Clayton, managing partner of Cryptanalysis Capital, says the rise in fees could be a sign that the Ethereum network could reach some sort of limitation in transactions. âETH fees are rising,â Clayton said. âNot sure where it all ends up. Could be a choke point for that sector soon.â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Monday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Read More: Twelve-Fold Gains for Aaveâs LEND Token Might Be More Than DeFi Hype
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Commodities:
- Oil is down 2.3%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude:Â $39.64
- Gold is flat Monday, in the green 0.18% at $1,801 per ounce
Read More: SEC, CFTC Hit Crypto App Abra With $300K in Penalties Over Illegal Swaps
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds slipped Monday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, are down the most on the two-year, in the red 8.7%.
Read More: Correlation â Cryptoâs Most Enigmatic Metric
Related Stories
- First Mover: Twelve-Fold Gains for Aaveâs LEND Token Might Be More Than DeFi Hype
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Sets New Record High 2 Months After Halving
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.