Market Wrap: Bitcoin Trudges Past $11.7K as DeFi Lending Rates Gyrate

Bitcoin gained Wednesday while DeFi interest rate volatility is causing concern over its long-term viability.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,670 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 4% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,072-$11,735

BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Traders are mostly buying bitcoin Wednesday, with the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency going as high as $11,735 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase.Â

âI think weâll hit $12,000 by Friday. Thereâs a lot of momentum in the market just now,â said Chris Thomas, head of digital assets for broker Swissquote. âTuesday was a pause for breath, but we didnât react negatively.âÂ

Thomas noted bitcoin spot volumes have been rising this past week after a month of relative feebleness.Â

âFlows are definitely picking up and more people are feeling the excitement, which naturally helps the markets move higher still,â added Thomas.Â

While bitcoinâs pace is picking up,Â gold, the original hedge against economic uncertainty, has been on an absolute tear. The yellow metal was up 1.1% and at $2,041 as of press time, hitting a fresh intraday high at $2,056. However, while gold has rallied 14% over the past month, bitcoin has done twice as well, up 28% during that same period.Â

Bitcoin bugs continue to believe its price can keep making outsized gains in unsettled economic times. âIâm bullish on bitcoin,â said George Clayton, managing partner of Cryptanalysis Capital. âI do not have a strong view on timing, but Iâm expecting a move higher.âÂ

Volatile DeFi lending rates

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Wednesday, trading around $399 after climbing 3% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Interest rates in Ethereum-powered decentralized finance, or DeFi, have see-sawed wildly over the past few months. Composite Lend Rate, a metric calculated by DeFi Pulse, determines how much profit an investor would return lending out crypto. It has fluctuated mostly due to the volatility of lender Compoundâs rates, which have been as low as 0.122% on June 17 and as high as 18.6% on June 26. Compound dominates the DeFi lending market and had 3% rates for lenders as of Wednesday.

âA number of new applications are adjusting their protocol and token incentives, which can trigger extreme volatility,â said Jean-Marc Bonnefous, managing partner for Tellurian Capital, which has been investing in crypto projects since 2014. âThere is also a lot of shuffling of short-term liquidity among the DeFI protocols, which is not very conducive to longer-term sustainability and adoption,â he added.Â

Other markets

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 1.6%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.14

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 10-year, in the green 7.5%.

