Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tops $11.1K; Ether Traders Like $400 Options

Bitcoin is making gains Friday while ether options traders on the Deribit exchange love $400 strikes.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,050 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 1.4% over the previous 24 hours.

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs 24-hour range: $10,834-$11,111

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs price is making gains Friday, rising as high as $11,111 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase before settling to $10,050 as of press time.ÃÂ

David Lifchitz, chief investment officer for quant trading firm ExoAlpha, says another rally could occur once the price gets over $11,200, but it could be difficult to hit new 2020 highs Ã¢ÂÂ bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs record this year was $12,483 on Aug. 18. Ã¢ÂÂThe first hurdle for bitcoin lies around $11,200, the lows before the Sept. 3 drop, then $12,000 and $12,500 before trying to retake the previous highs,Ã¢ÂÂ he said. Ã¢ÂÂSo thereÃ¢ÂÂs still a long way to go.Ã¢ÂÂ

Related: Bitcoin Tops $11.3K on US Stimulus Prospects, Seems to Confirm Bullish Trend

The last time bitcoin hit FridayÃ¢ÂÂs $11,111 price level was back on Sept. 19. This recent run-up has been helped by exuberant market-related news, Lifchitz added. Ã¢ÂÂBitcoin was looking for a catalyst and partly found it Thursday when Square announced [it] bought Ã¢ÂÂ¦ $50 million worth of bitcoin, and today when President Trump tweeted that a [COVID-19] relief financial package was back on track,Ã¢ÂÂ Lifchitz said.ÃÂ

Read More: Bitcoin Must Now Beat $11.2K for Bull Revival, Say Analysts

Indeed, positive news, combined with short-oriented trader liquidations in the derivatives market, have helped push bitcoin higher. Over the past day, over $20 million in buy liquidations dominated the much-maligned BitMEX exchange, versus a paltry $1 million in long wipeouts, the equivalent of a margin call in the cryptocurrency world.

Constantin Kogan, a partner at crypto fund of funds BitBull Capital, notes spot volumes have been picking up, which could provide fuel for a further price upswing. Ã¢ÂÂThe spot market is very active,Ã¢ÂÂ he said. Ã¢ÂÂFrom here we could see a potential bullish rise up to $13,000.Ã¢ÂÂ Volumes on major spot exchanges Thursday hit $371 million, much higher than the $277 million daily average over the past month. So far Friday, spot volumes are at $288 million.

Related: Robinhood Traders, Including Bitcoin Holders, Left in the Lurch Following Theft: Report

Ã¢ÂÂIÃ¢ÂÂm happy to see bitcoin break $11,000,Ã¢ÂÂ said Henrik Kugelberg, a Sweden-based over-the-counter trader. Kugelberg said many traders will swap poorly performing alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins, for more bitcoin, but that trend wonÃ¢ÂÂt send price skyrocketing. Ã¢ÂÂI do have some hope it may lie around $10,500-$11,500 during Q4 as more money will move from altcoins to bitcoin Ã¢ÂÂ bullish, but no bull run this year I would say.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ether option traders prefer $400 strikes

Ether (ETH) was up Friday trading around $364 and climbing 3.4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).ÃÂ

Read More: Opinion Ã¢ÂÂ Ethereum Is Manhattan and Everyone Is Moving to the Suburbs

Ether options traders on Deribit, one of the largest crypto venues in terms of daily volume, prefer betting at the $400 price point. According to Deribit data aggregated from Genesis Volility, options traders currently have over 75,741 ETH options on a $400 strike price, tops on the exchange. This is followed by 71,989 ETH on a $200 strike in second place, followed by 65,159 ETH on the $280 price point.

Greg Magadini, chief executive officer of Genesis Volatility, says the options market has seen a lot of $400 calls lately. Ã¢ÂÂThe $400 price point has become an inflection point for ETH recently,Ã¢ÂÂ he told CoinDesk.ÃÂ

Conversely, Magadini sees lots of puts on $200, although that price level hasnÃ¢ÂÂt been touched on the ether spot market since way back in May. He added that Ã¢ÂÂ$200 is less logical as $250 is a more tested level, but for whatever reason the market likes being short $200 puts more.Ã¢ÂÂ

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly green Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

One notable loser as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Read More: CME Sounding Out Market Demand for Ether Futures, Options

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil was down 2%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $40.52.

Gold was in the green 1.8% and at $1,927 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up on the two-year, jumping to 0.157 and in the green 2.7%.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.