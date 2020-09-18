Market Wrap: Bitcoin Tests $11K; Uniswap Passes $1.5B Locked

Bitcoin has lost its market momentum. Meanwhile, the amount of cryptocurrency locked in decentralized exchange Uniswap was nearly doubled on Friday.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,867 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 0.42% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,812-$11,039

BTC below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin was only able to eclipse the $11,000 level briefly Friday before dropping to as low as $10,812 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase.Â

âMarkets are looking weak on drying-up liquidity on exchanges while BTC hardly managed to reach back above the $11,000 level and couldnât sustain it,â said Jean Baptiste Pavageau, partner at trading firm ExoAlpha.Â

Indeed, major USD/BTC exchange volumes are looking feeble, with Friday tallying a $211 million total so far while daily averages the past month have been $364 million.Â

Rupert Douglas, head of institutional sales at crypto brokerage Koine, is concerned stock markets are in for a correction, potentially hurting crypto as investors look to unload risky assets.Â

âI think equities are headed lower and if that happens digital assets will get sucked down, too,â Douglas told CoinDesk. âThe tech shares are too frothy,â he addedÂ

Stock markets globally were mixed to cap off the week:

Another factor crypto investors are tracking: Bitcoin dominance, a measure of its market capitalization as a percentage of total cryptocurrencies. September has seen bitcoin hit 2020 dominance lows, hovering around 60% Friday.

âSo far, bitcoin dominance has largely been sliding downwards since the beginning of 2020,â said Andrew Tu, an executive at crypto quant trading firm Efficient Frontier. âIt will be interesting to see if we see a short-term reversion of the bitcoin dominance back upwards.âÂ

ExoAlphaâs Pavageau says decentralized finance, or DeFi, is captivating the crypto market, and that is causing weakness for bitcoin.

âThe market is focused on DeFi. It seems that locking value is also draining liquidity from exchanges as traders are noticing higher slippage when executing in the market,â Pavageau said. âA question to ask might be: Is the total value locked a threat to market liquidity for active traders?â

Uniswap crosses $1.5 billion locked

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down Friday, trading around $379 and slipping 2.3% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The amount of cryptocurrency âlockedâ in decentralized exchange Uniswap has crossed $1.5 billion for the first time since Sept. 7. Investors have been quickly plowing crypto into Uniswapâs smart contracts over the past 24 hours, an 80% increase in value locked for that time period.

The dynamics of Uniswap have changed due to the decentralized exchangeâs decision to release its own token, known as UNI, said Brian Mosoff, chief executive officer for investment firm Ether Capital.

âUsers are likely locking ETH into Uniswap because they want to farm the $UNI token,â Mosoff said. âMany crypto users see Uniswap as the category leader, and rightfully so given the team and its backers. Users want to participate financially in the growth of the platform.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Friday, mostly in the red. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Commodities:

Oil is flat, in the red 0.10%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $40.90.

Gold was in the green 0.34% and at $1,950 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year bond, in the red 2.8%.

