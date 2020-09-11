Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stuck at $10.3K; Uniswap Value Locked Gyrates

It was a quiet day in the bitcoin market while there was action on Uniswapâs total crypto value locked.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,316 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 0.13% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,199-$10,383

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

The price of bitcoin was struggling to trend upward Friday, staying in a narrow $10,200-$10,380 range to start the weekend.Â

âBitcoin has traded off this month with other risk assets, such that it is now short-term oversold near former resistance in the $10,055 area,â said Katie Stockton, managing partner at Fairlead Strategies. âWe expect the pullback to keep its hold in the near term from a momentum standpoint.âÂ Â

Related: SushiSwapâs Users Voted for Changes, but the Protocol Canât Deliver Without an Overhaul

Read More: Bitcoin Holds Firm Above $10K but Strong Bounce Proves Elusive

Indeed, bitcoinâs volume numbers Friday were tepid at best, withÂ USD/BTC trades on spot exchanges amounting to justÂ $210 million, whereas daily averages the past month had been $393 million.

Yet, this could be an inflection point for the cryptocurrency, according to Neil Van Huis, director of institutional trading for crypto liquidity provider Blockfills. âAround $10,500 is really the middle of range from a previous breakout from consolidation around $9,000 all the way up to the roughly $12,000 weâve seen recently,â he said. âIf we can stay above $10,000, Iâm encouraged and remain bullish. If we stay too long below $10,000, I think we could be more susceptible to a re-test of $9,000.â

Read More: Singapore Man Caned for Stealing $267K From Bitcoin Investor

Related: âI F**ked Upâ: SushiSwap Creator Chef Nomi Returns $14M Dev Fund

The bitcoin options market appears to be picking up during this low-momentum period and that is an ominous sign, according to William Purdy, an options trader and founder of analysis firm PurdyAlerts. âBitcoin option open interest is increasing. This suggests a continued downward trend,â noted Purdy.

Karl Samsen, vice president for capital markets at trading firm Global Digital Assets, said some are staying out of the market for the time being. âWhat weâre seeing is a lot of money on the sidelines,â said Samsen. âThe early DeFi investors who didnât cut gains pre-BTC runup are starting to take gains now.âÂ

Read More: SushiSwap Co-Founder Sees Future Users in China and Other Blockchains

Uniswapâs roller-coaster ride

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Friday, trading around $369 and climbing 1.4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Read More: Ethereum Gets Unplanned Stress Test as DeFi Fever Grows

The amount of cryptocurrency âlockedâ in decentralized exchange Uniswap has shown a high degree of volatility on DeFi Pulse charts the past week. On Sept. 8, value locked was $1.4 billion, then down to $400 million Sept. 9, then up to almost $1 billion Sept. 10. On Friday, the number was at $648 million.

Drama in DeFi, particularly from Uniswap software fork SushiSwap, is playing a role in the volatility.Â

âThe big decline is from the SushiSwap migration,â said a DeFi yield farmer who goes by the username devops199fan. âBasically, SushiSwap converted liquidity from Uniswap over automatically,â they added.Â

Read More: DeFi âVampireâ SushiSwap Sucks $800M from Uniswap

The gyrations show the ephemeral nature of DeFi and its fast movement of funds around various projects, noted devops199fan. âI think the bump right after the decline was from people migrating back to Uniswap so they could use the LP [liquidity provider] tokens to farm in some other new projects that just popped up recently.â

Liquidity provider (LP) tokens are incentives provided to yield farmers in return for contributing liquidity on decentralized exchanges.Â

Read More: âI F**ked Upâ: SushiSwap Creator Chef Nomi Returns $14M Dev Fund

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the red Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Read More: Coinbase Effect Hits DeFi as yEarnâs YFI Token Surges 10% on Listing News

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Read More: Binanceâs New Platform Will Connect CeFi and DeFi With $100M Fund

Equities:

Read More: Diginex Going Public Is About More Than a Nasdaq Ticker Symbol

Commodities:

Oil is up 1.3%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $37.49.

Gold was flat, in the red 0.16% and at $1,942 as of press time.

Read More: Bitstamp Integrates Nasdaqâs Matching Engine for Faster Order Executions

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields all slipped Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 12.1%.

Read More: Former Central Bank Official: Japan Should Take a Digital Yen Seriously

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.