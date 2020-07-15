Cryptocurrencies

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Sticks Around $9,200 as Traders Eye Other Markets for Action

Daniel Cawrey
Source: CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index

Traders look towards altcoins and equities as volatility dips in a quiet July bitcoin market.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,185 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 1% over the previous 24 hours.
  • Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,153-$9,279
  • BTC below 10-day and 50-day moving average, a bearish signal for market technicians.

Traders seem to pine for theÂ bitcoin volatility that was once the norm â and they expect it to return after what has been a lull. âTrading bitcoins is about as exciting as sitting in traffic,â said Jack Tan, founding partner of Taiwan-based quantitative firm Kronos Research. âIâm guessing bitcoinâs time will come in the next couple of months, but for now just enjoy the altcoin and equities rallies.â

Indeed, alternative coins to bitcoin, or altcoins, are picking up traction. Bitcoinâs dominance, a measure of the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency occupies crypto market share, is down to 63%. Itâs a level not seen since Feb. 18, as traders look towards non-bitcoin assets, particularly in the decentralized finance, or DeFI, space.

In addition, stock markets are up today:

Meanwhile, bitcoin continues to trade in stasis around $9,200. âOver the last three months weâve seen lower volatility, and especially over the last 30 days itâs at a historic low for bitcoin,â said Michael Rabkin of Chicago-based crypto trading firm DV Chain. According to data from Skew, bitcoinâs implied volatility, a measure of the future expectation of volatility, has dipped as low as 46% in July.Â 

âThis tells you what the market thinks the volatility of bitcoin is based on options pricing â dead in the water,â said Vishal Shah, an options trader and founder of derivatives exchange Alphas5.

Itâs a holding pattern for bitcoin, said Rabkin. âI think given the equity markets being up â in my opinion based on the additional announced quantitative easing â we could see the price rise as investors look for a safe haven asset as coronavirus and trade wars continue,â he told CoinDesk.Â Â

Uniswap offers more trading pairs

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down Wednesday, trading around $237 and slipping 1.5% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â 

The Ethereum-powered decentralized exchange, or DEX, Uniswap is the top-ranking platform by volume at $30 million per day. One of the reasons: trading choice. Andrew Tu of algorithm trading firm Efficient Frontier says with Uniswapâs smart contract upgrade to version 2 in May, the DEX can perform swaps not just from ether-to-token, but also token-to-token on Ethereumâs network. âThis creates much more flexibility in the types of pairs offered,â he said.Â 

Uniswap currently offers 351 coins and 794 trading pairs, according to data aggregator CoinGecko. By comparison, second-largest DEX Balancer has 69 coins with 136 pairs. Third place in volume is stablecoin DEX Curve, which offers eight coins and 19 trading pairs. âLiquidity begets more liquidity,â said Tu. âThe more liquidity a venue has, the more it attracts new traders, who add to the pool and create more liquidity.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed, mostly in the red Wednesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â 

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Commodities:Â 

  • Oil is up 1.1%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude:Â  $40.98
  • Gold is flat Wednesday, up 0.18% at $1,812 per ounce

Treasurys:

  • U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year bond, in the red 11%.

