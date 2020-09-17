Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps to $10.7K; Ethereum Fees Rise Again

Bitcoin lost momentum Thursday while DeFi delirium pushes fees on Ethereum back up.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,920 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 0.73% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,735-$11,052

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin headed downward Thursday, going as low as $10,735 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase, but recovering to $10,920 as of press time.Â

Andrew Tu, an executive at quant trading firm Efficient Frontier, sees $11,000 as a key bitcoin price point. â$11,000 has served as both support and resistance over the last two months,â Tu told CoinDesk. âIf we properly break $11,000, we may head up towards $12,000 again while if we fail to break through, then we may go back towards $10,700 and then to $10,000.âÂ

Related: Uniswap Recaptures DeFi Buzz With UNI Tokenâs Airdropped Debut

Thus far in September, bitcoin has been over the $11,000 mark twice, most recently on Wednesday prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve announcement of unchanged interest rates and allowing inflation to run over 2% in the near term.Â

Read More: Bitcoin Back Below $11K as Markets Doubt Fedâs Ability to Boost Inflation

Katie Stockton, analyst for Fairlead Strategies, sees a lack of momentum in the bitcoin market Thursday. âToday is an âinside-dayâ for bitcoin, when the dayâs high-low range is encompassed by the previous dayâs range, so the action is not impacting the chart in a meaningful way.â Indeed, Wednesdayâs bitcoin price range was wider, at $10,662-$11,099 per bitcoin.Â

In the options market, implied volatility, a measure of bitcoinâs forecasted price movement, is much higher than realized volatility, which is based on historical price changes.

Related: First Mover: Federal Reserve Does What It Wants to Do as Bitcoin Hits $11K

This phenomenon has been occurring since July as options traders are increasingly hedging their bitcoin bets, said William Purdy, an options trader and founder of PurdyAlerts, an analysis firm.Â

âThe historical realized volatility has significantly declined while implied volatility has increased as investors are increasingly willing to pay for more price protection,â said Purdy.Â

This is also happening in the ether options market, though not as pronounced as in bitcoin. Investors still expect an additional price boost from Mayâs halving, which reduced the new supply of bitcoin coming to market, according to Purdy.Â Â

âAs we get later and later into the post-halvening cycle, traders are likely increasingly expecting a major price change and therefore expecting their already expensive premiums to still net positive ROI as they expect an even larger change in price,â Purdy told CoinDesk.

Ether fees rise again

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Thursday, trading around $388 and climbing 6.1% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Read More: Uniswap Launches Governance Token to Keep Up With Rival SushiSwap

The average transaction fee on the Ethereum network is shooting up once again, at 0.030806 ETH per transaction at press time. According to data aggregator Blockchair, that translates to $11.97 at current ether prices.Â

Jean-Marc Bonnefous, managing partner of Tellurian Capital, which invests in the decentralized finance, or DeFi, ecosystem, says Uniswapâs surprise token launch is not helping the fee situation.Â

âThere has been a fair amount of congestion for some time already and we now have the very popular one-off airdrop of the much awaited Uniswap token UNI that is the talk of the town,â said Bonnefous. âMore tokens like YAM are going live this week also. DeFi definitely sets the agenda in the digital assets markets this month,â he added.Â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Thursday, mostly in the green. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Read More: Ethereumâs Pending Transactions Jump 30% After Uniswapâs Token ClaimÂ

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 2.1%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $41.01.

Gold was in the red 0.56% and at $1,947 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped Thursday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year bond, in the red 7%.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.