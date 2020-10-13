Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slips to $11,300; Ether Locked in DeFi Is Flat

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs price is slipping while the amount ether parked in DeFi is in neutral.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,397 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 1.3% over the previous 24 hours.

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs 24-hour range: $11,313-$11,730

BTC below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal for market technicians.

BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs price was able to crack $11,700 in the past 24 hours, going as high as $11,730 on spot exchanges such as Bitstamp. The worldÃ¢ÂÂs largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization then trended downward, dipping to as low as $11,313 before settling at $11,397 as of press time.ÃÂ

Despite bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs downward move Tuesday, Cindy Leow, portfolio manager for multi-strategy trading firm 256 Capital Partners, said its overall upward price trend since Oct. 8 has created a new bullish price floor. LeowÃ¢ÂÂs analysis shows bitcoin above $11,000 signals a longer-term bull trend. However, if bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs price goes below that Ã¢ÂÂsupportÃ¢ÂÂ level, she maintains, a long-term bear market could develop.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂSince its break upwards at the end of last week, bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs support now squarely rests on the average price paid for BTC since the early September peak at $12,000. This new support is at $11,000,Ã¢ÂÂ Leow told CoinDesk.ÃÂ ÃÂ

The declining influence of Seychelles-based derivatives venue BitMEX, which is mired in a myriad of regulatory and legal issues, appears to have had a positive impact on the market, Leow noted.ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂWith BitMEX and its aggressive liquidation engine slowly becoming less relevant, bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs sudden $1,000 wicks are growing more infrequent, another healthy sign for BTC,Ã¢ÂÂ she added. Wicks are the vertical lines that appear at the top and bottoms of candles in technical charts that indicate the total price range during a specific trading period.

Indeed, bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs implied volatility, which forecasts price gyrations and is used often by options traders to analyze trading strategies, is at a low not seen since July.

Alessandro Andreotti, an over-the-counter trader based in Italy, notes that bitcoin has been operating in tandem with the stock market. Increasing correlation with the S&P 500 based on data from the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index seems to back this up.

Andreotti predicts bitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs price could hit fresh 2020 highs should stocks also continue to rise. Ã¢ÂÂIf the S&P 500 can break into all-time highs, bitcoin could move up to $13,000.Ã¢ÂÂÃÂ

Ether locked in DeFi stalls

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down in Tuesday trading at around $378 and slipping 2.3% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).ÃÂ

Since Sept. 18, the amount of ether Ã¢ÂÂlockedÃ¢ÂÂ in decentralized finance, or DeFi, has remained relatively flat, averaging around $8.26 billion. Ether holders park the cryptocurrency in various smart-contract based protocols on the Ethereum network and receive a Ã¢ÂÂyieldÃ¢ÂÂ in return.

By contrast, the amount of bitcoin locked in DeFi has for the most part steadily increased, and is now closing in on 150,000 BTC.ÃÂ

Brian Mosoff, chief executive officer of investment firm Ether Capital, said bitcoin holders may be seeing a powerful DeFi use case for the worldÃ¢ÂÂs oldest cryptocurrency that didnÃ¢ÂÂt exist until recently.ÃÂ ÃÂ

Ã¢ÂÂUntil recently, bitcoin was isolated from the power and flexibility of Ethereum,Ã¢ÂÂ Mosoff said. Ã¢ÂÂNow, bitcoin holders can wrap their BTC and interact with a decentralized exchange, or borrow against a stablecoin. The Ethereum community has been able to natively do these things since day one.Ã¢ÂÂ

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Tuesday, mostly in the red.

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil was up 1.7%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $40.19.

Gold was in the red 1.5% and at $1,893 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields all fell Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the on the two-year, dipping to 0.143 and in the red 7.6%.

