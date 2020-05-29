Cryptocurrencies

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slides, Stocks Tread Water on Trump China Comments

Daniel Cawrey CoinDesk
Source: CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index

Bitcoin declined for the first time in three days as traders in digital-asset markets and more traditional stocks considered the implications of U.S. President Donald Trumpâs latest broadsides against China on the coronavirus and Hong Kong.Â 

Bitcoin (BTC) was changing hands around $9,400 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET), slipping less than a percent over the previous 24 hours after a two-day rally when it rose to $9,600 on Thursday from $8,800 early Wednesday.Â 

Some analysts had warned Trumpâs White House press conference might include announcement of draconian actions against China that could lead to a deeper rift (giving traders the jitters earlier Friday). That didnât happen, however. While he announced new, targeted sanctions against Chinese officials and directed his administration to revoke special trade exemptions for Hong Kong, he said he would keep a âphase oneâ trade deal with China intact.

Stocks fell as Trump started speaking Friday afternoon and recovered as he wrapped up his comments and stepped away from the microphone.Â Â 

âThe U.S. has plenty to lose from a severing of economic ties with Hong Kong given that [the U.S.] $297 billion trade surplus during 2009-2018 was the biggest among all trading partners,â Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at investment platform IG, wrote in a market update Friday.Â 

In the United States, the S&P 500 index was up by less than a percent.Â 

Bitcoinâs price is holding above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages. Traders studying price charts saw the resilience as bullish, but the anemic trading action could ultimately damp sentiment.Â Â 

In Europe, the FTSE Eurotop 100 index of the largest stocks by market capitalization ended down 1.7%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index was little changed.

Henrik Kugelberg, an independent Swedish crypto trader, said heightened U.S.-China tensions might not be all bad for bitcoin because some Chinese investors might look to shift some of their local currency into alternatives, which could provide a boost for the cryptocurrency.Â Â 

âThe Chinese are buying gold and bitcoin,â Kugelberg noted.

Other markets

Digital assets on CoinDeskâs big board are mostly in the green Friday. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), gained 2% in 24 hours as of 20:30 UTC (4:30 p.m. ET).Â 

Cryptocurrency winners on the day include ethereum classic (ETC) climbing 6%, cardano (ADA) up 3% and nem (XEM) in the green 1%. All price changes were as of 20:30 UTC (4:30 p.m. ET) Friday.

In the commodities sector, oil is making big gains, climbing 5% with a barrel of crude at $35.29 as of press time.Â 

Gold is in the green on the day, with the yellow metal gaining 1% and closing at $1,731 at the end of New York trading.Â 

U.S. Treasury bonds all slipped Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year bond, in the red 11%.

