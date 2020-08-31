Market Wrap: Bitcoin Over $11.7K; Uniswap Passes $500M in Daily Volume

Bitcoin is trending upward and volume on decentralized exchange Uniswap is soaring to an astounding new high.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,724 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 0.61% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,575-$11,784

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin jumped as high as $11,784 on spot exchanges like Coinbase on Monday. Adding fuel to the fire was the derivatives market; short sellers were liquidated on BitMEX during bitcoinâs rise Monday. In one hour, $6.6 million in buy positions were automatically triggered, the crypto equivalent of a margin call for traders going short.

The Federal Reserveâs decision to let inflation run while keeping interest rates low is helping boost crypto, Darius Sit, managing partner of QCP Capital, told CoinDesk.Â

âThe market was looking to the Powell speech to see if thereâd be any hawkish indications â clear plans to end liquidity injection and cheap money,â Sit said. âThere was no sign of hawkishness so the party has resumed.âÂ

Sit noted the continued decline of the U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of global currencies. The index continues to drop, down 0.12% Monday and hitting fresh lows for 2020.

Crypto stakeholders are watching the equities market. Rather than a hedge, some still consider bitcoin a ârisk-offâ asset whereby traders will unload BTC if the broader stock market dumps.Â

âThe S&P has been up almost 8% in the month of August so it will be interesting to see what bitcoin does when the market pulls back,â said Michael Rabkin, head of institutional sales at crypto liquidity provider DV Chain. âWith bitcoin still being a fairly newer asset, there is a risk that it can sell off when the market does,â he said.Â

Traders continue to have a plethora of opportunities in the crypto market, and decentralized finance, or DeFi, continues to captivate many, said John Willock, CEO of digital asset liquidity firm Tritum.Â

âThe big run over the weekend was highly concentrated in DeFI assets built on top of the Ethereum network, such as YFI and COMP,â Willock said. âThis looks like a perfect storm of high optimism for these protocols and recent innovations introduced that are proving they have long-term value.âÂ

Uniswap crosses $500M in daily trading

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Monday, trading around $437 and climbing 3% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The daily volume of decentralized exchange Uniswap hit $560 million Sunday. Uniswapâs daily trading volume is surpassing centralized exchanges such as Coinbase, which had $433 million the past 24 hours. Uniswap has over $10 billion total volume traded, according to Dune Analytics.Â

âI think there is no denying that DeFi is a thing,â said George Clayton, managing partner at Cryptanalysis Capital. âTraders are spending over $400,000 per day in gas fees on Uniswap alone,â he added.

However, there continues to be a caveat with all of this DeFi frenzy, added Clayton â the Ethereum network needs to scale in order to successfully meet this increasing demand. âMaybe centralized exchangesâ days really are numbered,â he said. âBut not until the scaling issue is solved. Maybe Cosmos can do it with an Ethereum bridge.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed on Monday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is down 0.26%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.80.

Gold was in the green 0.28% and at $1,969 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped Monday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 3%.

