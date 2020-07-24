Market Wrap: Bitcoin Near $9,600 as Gold Hits High, Uniswap Liquidity Over $100m

As bitcoin closes in on $9,600, gold surpasses $1,900 and DeFi liquidity steadily grows.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,592 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Slipping 0.03% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,475-$9,601

BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Gold is on the brink of an all-time high, up 0.80% Friday, at $1,901 per ounce. Sweden-based over-the-counter bitcoin trader Henrik Kugelberg sees gold nearing its all-time high as a positive for the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency. âBitcoin will pass $20,000 in a surge. I suspect a new normal discounted bitcoin price will be around $15,000 in 2021, like it has been around $9,000 in 2020.â

Bullish bitcoin traders love to talk about gold, since they see similarities between the yellow metal and the cryptocurrency. âI think we are just a couple weeks or months out from a strong continuation on bitcoin as gold reaches $1,900 today,â said William Purdy, a New York-based equity options and crypto trader.Â

Indeed, goldâs jump this week occurred as bitcoin eked gains and the S&P 500 U.S. stock index performance was back to being flat for 2020.Â

Kugelberg is pessimistic on stocks for the balance of 2020. âI believe there will be at least a 30% drop in stocks on average at the latest in Q4. So where to go? To real assets with lasting value,â said Kugelberg. He mentioned gold, bitcoin and property as âreal assetsâ.Â

âBitcoin bulls have momentum on their side for now,â said Alessandro Andreotti, an Italy-based over-the-counter bitcoin trader. âThe crypto market is likely to be heading towards a bullish continuation from here.âÂ

Within crypto, ether is doing even better than bitcoin this week. ETH/BTC, that is, ether priced in bitcoin, has seen a jump in the past few days.Â

Ether prices have increased almost 12% against bitcoin, said Aaron Suduiko, a research analyst for cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin. âIt will be interesting to see whether any trends develop in the event that more DeFi projects continue to grow.â

Uniswap crosses $100 million in liquidity

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Friday trading around $283 and climbing 3.6% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT).Â

âThe recent gains in ether are due to the on-going thematic chatter on social media around new DeFi projects that have been showing considerable strength,â said Purdy, the equity options and crypto trader. Indeed, Uniswap, a decentralized exchange (DEX), for trading various DeFi project tokens, surpassed $100 million in liquidity Friday.

Instead of order books, Uniswap uses liquidity pools that investors can âstakeâ cryptocurrency into and profit or âyieldâ from trading fees on the DEX. This liquidity is what enables Uniswap traders to quickly exchange between ether and various Ethereum-based ERC-20 tokens, with total daily volume reaching $71 million per day, according to data aggregator Dune Analytics.Â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly red Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):Â

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 0.40%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $41.21

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 2-year, in the red 4.3%.

