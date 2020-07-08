Market Wrap: Bitcoin Jumps Past $9,400 Despite Weak July Volumes
Weaker bitcoin trading volumes arenât stopping its price from going up.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,444 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET), gaining 2% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,202-$9,474.
- BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving average, a bullish signal for market technicians, trading volumes on Wednesday are higher than Tuesday.
âBitcoin became oversold from a short-term perspective last week for the first time since mid-March,â said Katie Stockton, an analyst at Fairlead Strategies. âThis seems to be giving way to an uptick in short-term momentum, which has been weak since late May,â she added.Â
The jump past $9,400 Wednesday came during a time of lower spot trading activity. Volumes have dipped since May on spot exchanges like Coinbase after a month of excitement due to bitcoinâs halving, its drop in programmed new supply. The average daily volume over the past three months on Coinbase, for example, is $133 million. In July so far, the daily average has been just $68 million, a 48% drop.Â
Lower volumes are affecting the over-the-counter market for larger trades as well, said Henrik Kugelberg, a Sweden-based block trader who focuses primarily on bitcoin. âItâs been a very stagnant market for a while now, both for me and my sources,â he said.Â
Bitcoin surpassing the $9,400 level Wednesday doesnât have Josh Rager convinced a bull run is on the way. Rager, a trader and adviser for crypto brokerage app LVL, wants to see a price jump higher before changing his sentiment. âUntil we close above $9,700, Iâm not going to be overly bullish in the short term,â he told CoinDesk.Â
Still, itâs important to put bitcoinâs weak volume and potential price uncertainty in perspective, as it has appreciated 30% in 2020, noted Karl Samsen, director of strategy for crypto merchant services firm Global Digital Assets. âI think weâve seen glimmers of BTCâs macro use case as a hedge but weâre still waiting for the big moment,â he said.Â
Balancer making moves
The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Wednesday, trading around $248 and climbing 4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
Singapore-based quantitative trading firm QCP Capital, in a note to investors Wednesday, said the crypto marketâs âalt-season [is] heating up and the DeFi train [is] rolling on.â In 2019, total decentralized exchange, or DEX, volume was $1 billion. DEXs are already over $5 billion so far in 2020, according to data from aggregator Dune Analytics. The leading DEXs are Uniswap, Curve and Balancer, with total DEX volume at $58 million over the most recent 24 hours.Â
Total value locked in Balancer is now at $159 million according to DeFi Pulse, making it the highest ranked for a DEX. Balancerâs system locks the crypto value in a smart contract as liquidity for traders to swap Ethereum-based tokens on the platform. It balances the types of tokens based on trader demand, hence the name Balancer.Â Â
The value locked generates a return based on Balancerâs DEX trading fees, and keeps growing despite a $500,000 exploit hack that occurred on the platform in June. âBalancer has really shot off, even with the hack,â said Andrew Tu of Efficient Frontier, a crypto quantitative trading firm.Â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are flashing green Wednesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Equities:
- Asiaâs Nikkei 225 ended the day down 0.78% amid increasing coronavirus concerns.
- Europeâs FTSE 100 index closed in the red 0.53% despite the U.K. chancellor announcing fresh Â£30 billion stimulus plans.
- The U.S. S&P 500 index gained 0.5% as tech stocks closed higher despite rising coronavirus cases nationwide.
Commodities:
- Oil is up 1%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude:Â $40.85
- Gold surpassed $1,800 Wednesday, up 0.79% at $1,809 per ounce
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds were all in the green Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 10-year, in the green 2.6%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.