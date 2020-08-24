Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $11.8K; Ethereum Gas at All-Time High
The bitcoin market is experiencing low volume Monday but ether continues to fuel DeFiâs growth.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,737 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 0.34% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,592-$11,823.
- BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.
Bitcoinâs price opened the week heading higher, hitting $11,823 on Monday before dipping lower. âBitcoin has settled into a consolidation position at $11,700,â said Daniel Koehler, liquidity manager at cryptocurrency exchanges OKCoin. âIt appears that traders are waiting for better fills at $11,000,â he added.
Darius Sit, managing partner of quantitative trading firm QCP Capital, expects the final full week of August to be quieter than earlier in the month, when the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency hit a 2020 high of $12,485 on spot exchanges like Coinbase.Â
âOne thing we were looking at is that August tends to be a weak month for both BTC and ETH,â said Sit. âSo if that seasonality plays out, this last week of August might see some weakness.â
Spot volumes on major BTC/USD exchanges Monday are low. For Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, for example, it was just $27 million, well below its $91 million daily average.
Interestingly, there are more addresses now with 1,000 or more bitcoin than ever before. The count of those on the âBitcoin Rich Listâ has reached a high of 2,190. Those addresses hold nearly 7.87 million BTC, the equivalent of $92.2 billion.Â
Nonetheless, many stakeholders who are usually bullish are expecting some retrenchment from bitcoinâs price gains, including Rupert Douglas, head of institutional trading for digital asset broker Koine. âWeâve come a long way quickly. I wouldnât be surprised by a pause or a pullback,â Douglas said. OKcoinâs Koehler echoed that sentiment. âMomentum is still signaling bullish, but itâs unclear if we should test the $10,000 breakout area before moving higher,â said.Â Â
Douglas also noted ether (ETH) continues to steal bitcoinâs spotlight. âOverall, ETH is stronger and I think will continue to outperform BTC,â he said.Â
Into the ether
Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Monday, trading around $401 and climbing 2.1% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
The amount of âgasâ used, denoted in gwei, worth 0.000000001 ether on the Ethereum network, hit an all-time high Sunday, reaching 79,294,213,632 gwei, according to aggregator Glassnode. A unit of measure to execute operations on the network, gas is used within Ethereum to conduct transactions or use smart contracts. The record amount of gas used is viewed as a sign that Ethereumâs utility for decentralized finance, or DeFi, is higher than ever.Â
However, George Clayton, managing partner of Cryptanalysis CapitaI, has concerns whether Ethereumâs heavy usage can be sustained given that average fees for using the network have gone as high as $6.68 in August. âI think the gas issue is leaving Ethereum vulnerable,â he said, âvulnerable to competing smart contract public blockchains. Something has to give.â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly green Monday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
- tezos (XYT) + 5.5%
- bitcoin sv (BSV) + 3.7%
- monero (XMR) + 2.4%
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):
- qtum (QTUM) â 5.3%
- basic attention token (BAT) â 4.2%
- decred (DCR) â 3.1%
Equities:
- Asiaâs Nikkei 225 ended the day up 0.28%, led by Nintendo, which rose 4.79%. Concerns over the health of Japanâs prime minister damped sentiment.
- Europeâs FTSE 100 closed in the green 1.7% as optimism for a coronavirus vaccine treatment boosted the index.
- The United Statesâ S&P 500 gained 0.80%, hitting an all-time high thanks to stocks in the tech and travel sectors.
Commodities:
- Oil is up 0.29%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.39.
- Gold was in the red 0.64% and at $1,926 as of press time.
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds all climbed Monday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the two-year, in the green 8.4%.
