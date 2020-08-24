Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $11.8K; Ethereum Gas at All-Time High

The bitcoin market is experiencing low volume Monday but ether continues to fuel DeFiâs growth.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,737 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 0.34% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,592-$11,823.

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoinâs price opened the week heading higher, hitting $11,823 on Monday before dipping lower. âBitcoin has settled into a consolidation position at $11,700,â said Daniel Koehler, liquidity manager at cryptocurrency exchanges OKCoin. âIt appears that traders are waiting for better fills at $11,000,â he added.

Darius Sit, managing partner of quantitative trading firm QCP Capital, expects the final full week of August to be quieter than earlier in the month, when the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency hit a 2020 high of $12,485 on spot exchanges like Coinbase.Â

âOne thing we were looking at is that August tends to be a weak month for both BTC and ETH,â said Sit. âSo if that seasonality plays out, this last week of August might see some weakness.â

Spot volumes on major BTC/USD exchanges Monday are low. For Luxembourg-based Bitstamp, for example, it was just $27 million, well below its $91 million daily average.

Interestingly, there are more addresses now with 1,000 or more bitcoin than ever before. The count of those on the âBitcoin Rich Listâ has reached a high of 2,190. Those addresses hold nearly 7.87 million BTC, the equivalent of $92.2 billion.Â

Nonetheless, many stakeholders who are usually bullish are expecting some retrenchment from bitcoinâs price gains, including Rupert Douglas, head of institutional trading for digital asset broker Koine. âWeâve come a long way quickly. I wouldnât be surprised by a pause or a pullback,â Douglas said. OKcoinâs Koehler echoed that sentiment. âMomentum is still signaling bullish, but itâs unclear if we should test the $10,000 breakout area before moving higher,â said.Â Â

Douglas also noted ether (ETH) continues to steal bitcoinâs spotlight. âOverall, ETH is stronger and I think will continue to outperform BTC,â he said.Â

Into the ether

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Monday, trading around $401 and climbing 2.1% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The amount of âgasâ used, denoted in gwei, worth 0.000000001 ether on the Ethereum network, hit an all-time high Sunday, reaching 79,294,213,632 gwei, according to aggregator Glassnode. A unit of measure to execute operations on the network, gas is used within Ethereum to conduct transactions or use smart contracts. The record amount of gas used is viewed as a sign that Ethereumâs utility for decentralized finance, or DeFi, is higher than ever.Â

However, George Clayton, managing partner of Cryptanalysis CapitaI, has concerns whether Ethereumâs heavy usage can be sustained given that average fees for using the network have gone as high as $6.68 in August. âI think the gas issue is leaving Ethereum vulnerable,â he said, âvulnerable to competing smart contract public blockchains. Something has to give.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly green Monday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 0.29%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.39.

Gold was in the red 0.64% and at $1,926 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds all climbed Monday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the two-year, in the green 8.4%.

