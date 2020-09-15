Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $10.9K; Total BTC Locked in DeFi Passes 100K

Bitcoin is making gains not seen since early September; the amount of BTC locked in DeFi hits six figures.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,778 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Gaining 0.70% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,252-$10,950

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin was able to reach as high as $10,950 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase Tuesday before losing some steam, settling around $10,778 as of press time.Â

âBTC is making a strong attempt to break out of the recent $10,100 to $10,500 range,â said David Lifchitz, chief investment officer of quant firm ExoAlpha. âWeâre just above $10,600 and testing $10,600-$10,800 long enough would position the next target to $11,000.â

Lifchitz cited factors other than just price as reasons to be optimistic about the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency. âFrom a fundamental point of view, bitcoin mining hashrate is hitting all-time highs,â Lifchitz added. Indeed, the daily average hashrate on the Bitcoin network reached a records 151 million terahashes per second on Monday.

The rise in hashrate means the next difficulty adjustment, scheduled for Sept. 19, will also likely set a record high. âDifficulty is looking to adjust upwards later this week to its highest ever,â added Lifchitz.Â

Denis Vinokourov, head of research for brokerage Bequant, also sees other fundamental trends fueling bitcoinâs bullish run. âThe reports that MicroStrategy has completed yet another acquisition of 16,796 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $175 million, together with a new wave of money flowing into DeFi as indicated by the total value locked, are all proving to be very supportive for the sentiment,â he said.Â

Guy Hirsch, U.S. managing director for multi-asset brokerage eToro, noted the amount of bitcoin inactive for at least three years is now over 31%, its highest point since late 2017.Â

Hirsch attributes some of this bitcoin activity coming from decentralized finance, or DeFi, which can require movement of BTC on-chain. âWe have witnessed more capital going into DeFi projects despite some of them experiencing major issues, and also an increase in bitcoin locked on DeFi,â Hirsch told CoinDesk. âThese developments suggest that there has been an increase in HODLing as people and institutions show an increasing willingness to allocate to crypto assets.âÂ

100K BTC locked in DeFi

The amount of bitcoin âlocked,â or deployed, in DeFi has crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time, currently at 101,719 BTC, according to aggregator DeFi Pulse.Â

The total is rebounding towards $10 billion inÂ total value, helped by bitcoinâs continued upward trend in total value locked.Â

âThe massive and quick growth of the lock-in cannot be denied. Itâs kind of mind-blowing,â said Henrik Kugelberg, a Sweden-based bitcoin over-the-counter trader. Kugelberg expects a lot more BTC on DeFi in the future. âWhile 100,000 BTC is a lot of money it is actually a small part of mined BTC locked in DeFi. I believe the floodgates have opened but itâs still just a stream of bitcoin flowing in.â

Other markets

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down Tuesday, trading around $365 and slipping 2.9% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the red Tuesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 2.5%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $38.25.

Gold was in the red 0.21% and at $1,953 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields climbed Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 30-year bond, in the green 1%.

