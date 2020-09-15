Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $10.9K; Total BTC Locked in DeFi Passes 100K
Bitcoin is making gains not seen since early September; the amount of BTC locked in DeFi hits six figures.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,778 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Gaining 0.70% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,252-$10,950
- BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.
Bitcoin was able to reach as high as $10,950 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase Tuesday before losing some steam, settling around $10,778 as of press time.Â
Read More: Two Charged With Duping Investors of $5M With Bogus Bitcoin Brokerage
Related: Discrete Log Contracts Are Bringing Private, âScriptlessâ Smart Contracts to Bitcoin
âBTC is making a strong attempt to break out of the recent $10,100 to $10,500 range,â said David Lifchitz, chief investment officer of quant firm ExoAlpha. âWeâre just above $10,600 and testing $10,600-$10,800 long enough would position the next target to $11,000.â
Lifchitz cited factors other than just price as reasons to be optimistic about the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency. âFrom a fundamental point of view, bitcoin mining hashrate is hitting all-time highs,â Lifchitz added. Indeed, the daily average hashrate on the Bitcoin network reached a records 151 million terahashes per second on Monday.
The rise in hashrate means the next difficulty adjustment, scheduled for Sept. 19, will also likely set a record high. âDifficulty is looking to adjust upwards later this week to its highest ever,â added Lifchitz.Â
Read More: US State Bank Regulators Agree to Rules for Fintech, Crypto Licensing
Related: Bitcoin CEO: MicroStrategyâs Michael Saylor Explains His $425M Bet on BTC
Denis Vinokourov, head of research for brokerage Bequant, also sees other fundamental trends fueling bitcoinâs bullish run. âThe reports that MicroStrategy has completed yet another acquisition of 16,796 bitcoins at an aggregate purchase price of $175 million, together with a new wave of money flowing into DeFi as indicated by the total value locked, are all proving to be very supportive for the sentiment,â he said.Â
Read More: MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M
Guy Hirsch, U.S. managing director for multi-asset brokerage eToro, noted the amount of bitcoin inactive for at least three years is now over 31%, its highest point since late 2017.Â
Hirsch attributes some of this bitcoin activity coming from decentralized finance, or DeFi, which can require movement of BTC on-chain. âWe have witnessed more capital going into DeFi projects despite some of them experiencing major issues, and also an increase in bitcoin locked on DeFi,â Hirsch told CoinDesk. âThese developments suggest that there has been an increase in HODLing as people and institutions show an increasing willingness to allocate to crypto assets.âÂ
Read More: Japanese Crypto Exchange Accuses Binance of Helping Launder $9M
100K BTC locked in DeFi
The amount of bitcoin âlocked,â or deployed, in DeFi has crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time, currently at 101,719 BTC, according to aggregator DeFi Pulse.Â
The total is rebounding towards $10 billion inÂ total value, helped by bitcoinâs continued upward trend in total value locked.Â
âThe massive and quick growth of the lock-in cannot be denied. Itâs kind of mind-blowing,â said Henrik Kugelberg, a Sweden-based bitcoin over-the-counter trader. Kugelberg expects a lot more BTC on DeFi in the future. âWhile 100,000 BTC is a lot of money it is actually a small part of mined BTC locked in DeFi. I believe the floodgates have opened but itâs still just a stream of bitcoin flowing in.â
Read More: DeFi Lender bZx Reclaims $8M Stolen in Sundayâs Attack
Other markets
The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down Tuesday, trading around $365 and slipping 2.9% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
Read More: Galaxy Digital Leads $1.2M Raise for Automated Ethereum Services Startup
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the red Tuesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
- ethereum classic (ETC) + 6.2%
- bitcoin cash (BCH) + 3.9%
- monero (XMR) + 0.50%
Read More: SKALE Completes $5M Token Sale on ConsenSysâ Anti-Speculation Platform
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):
Read More: Filecoin: Understanding the Complex Crypto System Meant to Rival AWS
Equities:
- In Asia, the Nikkei 225 closed down 0.44% despite indicators pointing to an economic rebound in the regionâs largest economy, China.
- In Europe, the FTSE 100 ended the day up 1.32% as China beat expectations on retail and manufacturing numbers.
- In the United States, the S&P 500 climbed 0.40% as moderate gains were made in the tech, materials, industrials and energy sectors.
Read More: New York Attorney General to Bitfinex and Tether: âDelays Must Stopâ
Commodities:
- Oil is up 2.5%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $38.25.
- Gold was in the red 0.21% and at $1,953 as of press time.
Read More: Paxful, Citing Its Own âRisk Tolerance,â Exits Venezuelaâs P2P Bitcoin Market
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bond yields climbed Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 30-year bond, in the green 1%.
Read More: Thai Central Bankâs Blockchain-Enabled Bond Infrastructure Passes Test
Related Stories
- MicroStrategy Buys $175M More in Bitcoin, Upping BTC Holdings to $425M
- First Mover: Bitcoin Investors the Sane Ones as Federal Reserve Cheers Inflation, Price Nears $11K
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.