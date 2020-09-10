Market Wrap: Bitcoin Hits $10.4K; Ether Balances on Exchanges Fall to 7-Month Low

Bitcoin was trending upward before losing momentum; ether holders are moving their cryptocurrency off exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,284 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 0.12% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,174-$10,488

BTC below its 10-day but above 50-day moving averages, a sideway signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin continued its upward momentum from Wednesday, with the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency rising as high as $10,488 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase before losing some steam and now moving in a sideways pattern.Â

Constantin Kogan, partner at crypto fund of funds BitBull Capital, points to bitcoinâs relative strength index, or RSI, as an indicator of where the market might be headed. RSI measures price changes to indicate market conditions, such as âoverboughtâ when there has been too much buying or âoversoldâ when there is too much selling.Â

Related: Privacy Startup Nym Will Pay You in Bitcoin to Run Its Mixnet

Read More: Structural Issues May Be Causing BitMEXâs Low Bitcoin âCash and CarryâÂ

âThe relative strength index has shifted in favor of growth after the price climbed to $10,355,â said Kogan. âThere is a chance to return to the pivotal area of $10,756, but not everything is as rosy as we would like to see.â

Kogan said bitcoin price action will depend on the global economyâs performance for the balance of 2020.Â

âMany analysts predict that BTC will continue to rise in price in the long term,â Kogan added. âHowever, this year a breakthrough is unlikely. It is expected next year if we wonât see a global recession escalation.âÂ

Related: Binanceâs New Platform Will Connect CeFi and DeFi With $100M Fund

Read More: Pandemic Will Speed Bitcoin Adoption, Says DBS Bank Economist

In bitcoin futures, open interest has been hanging around the $3.7 billion mark for the past week.Â

âThis represents a lot of indecision in the BTC market,â said Daniel Koehler, liquidity manager for cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin, regarding the stasis in bitcoin futures. âI think many larger players hedged at these high price levels and are waiting for momentum to clearly go in one direction.â

Read More: YouTube Ignored Warnings About XRP âGiveawayâ Scams, Ripple Says

Henrik Kugelberg, a Swedish over-the-counter crypto trader, points to the longer-term outlook of bitcoin versus fiatâs performance. âThe macro perspective is of course that all currencies will lose value and the only hedge in the currency market the coming months is bitcoin.âÂ

Indeed, the U.S. Dollar Index, a measure of the American currency against a basket of other fiat, is still in the doldrums, down 0.30% Thursday.Â

Italy-based over-the-counter crypto trader Alessandro Andreotti said he isnât sure the bitcoin price can keep heading upward but he remains bullish. âOpinion seems split on whether this is just a âbear trapâ or the beginning of a new bull market,â he told CoinDesk. âIâm buying either way. Personally, Iâm optimistic for the short term.âÂ

Ether balances on exchanges dropping

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Thursday, trading around $364 and climbing 2% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Read More: Ether Traders May Be Hedging Against DeFi Slowdown: Analyst

The balances of ether on centralized exchanges is at a seven-month low. On Wednesday, 17,158,739 ETH sat on exchanges, the lowest it had been since Feb. 9, according to data from aggregator Glassnode.Â

âMy immediate thought is that many people have moved their ETH off exchanges to be able to participate in yield farming,â said Andrew Tu, an executive at quant trading firm Efficient Frontier. âA load of other traders likely moved their ETH to be able to provide liquidity to Uniswap pools. SushiSwap is a prime example of this.âÂ

Read More: DeFi âVampireâ SushiSwap Sucks $800M from Uniswap

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Thursday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Read More: 1,000 New Token Pairs Added to Uniswap in One Week; Buyers Beware

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Read More: SushiSwap Migration Ushers in Era of âProtocol Politiciansâ

Equities:Â

Read More: How to Watch INXâs IPO in Real Time on the Ethereum Blockchain

Commodities:

Oil is down 1.8%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $37.06.

Gold is flat Thursday, in the red 0.10% and at $1,944 as of press time.

Read More: Uniswap September Volume Tops Augustâs $6.7B Record in 10 DaysÂ

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields all slipped Thursday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 5.3%.

Read More: Why Crypto Investments Are Less Vulnerable to US-China Tensions

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.