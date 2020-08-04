Market Wrap: Bitcoin Flat at $11.2K; DeFi Has Highest Volume Month Ever

Bitcoin trading is weak Tuesday while volumes on DeFi are as high as they have ever been.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,2587 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 1.6% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,005-$11,419

BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

After wild Sunday action that saw the price of the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency fall as low as $10,050 on spot exchanges like Coinbase, bitcoin is trading relatively flat, at around $11,200 Tuesday. âThe asset is trading in a narrow range of $11,080 to $11,220,â said Constantine Kogan, a partner at crypto fund of funds BitBull Capital. âTo continue last weekâs rally, bitcoin needs to overcome the resistance level, which is in the $11,300- $11,400 region,â he added.Â

Katie Stockton, analyst for Fairlead Strategies, says the bitcoin market is weaker after traders scurried in late July to buy, leading to an âoverboughtâ situation for the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency. âWe view sideways price action as constructive,â she said. âBitcoin has gained approximately 29% since Julyâs low, and is now due for consolidation.â

Related: Decentralized Exchange dYdX Debuts Ether Perpetual Swaps

Read More: Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows

Money printing from the Federal Reserve is one reason why the case for buying bitcoin sustains, says BitBullâs Kogan. âThe sharp rise in bitcoin is associated with the weakening of several world currencies â the dollar and the Chinese yuan,â he said. According to the Fed, the M1 money supply, which constitutes cash and cash equivalents, has increased from $4 trillion at the start of February to $5.3 trillion at the end of July, a 33% increase.Â

Andrew Tu, an executive at quantitative trading firm Efficient Frontier, is bullish on a higher bitcoin price. âWe are now at higher lows and now have a genuinely tested support line at $11,000,â Tu said. âBitcoin seems to be trending upwards now.âÂ

Read More: As Fed Nears Inflation Rubicon, Analysts See $50K Bitcoin in Play

Record DEX volumes

Related: Thereâs Now an Accelerator Exclusively for DeFi Startups

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization,Â was down Tuesday, trading around $387 after slipping 1.8% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Read More: Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Medalla Goes Live With 20,000 Validators

July was the best trading volume month ever for Ethereum-powered decentralized exchanges, or DEXs. According to data aggregator Dune Analytics, DEX volumes approached $4.3 billion this past month, four times the volume than in June and a twelvefold increase since July 2019. Leading the way was Uniswapâs DEX, followed by stablecoin swapping platform Curve.

âUniswap has really grown tremendously over the course of the last year,â said Efficient Frontierâs Tu. He also noted technological improvements and incentives that increase liquidity have helped the growth of DEXs. âThis is due to the automated market making, or AMM, innovations seen in the space, as well as due to liquidity mining.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Tuesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Read More: Charlie Lee, Adam Back Lead $3.1M Token Raise for Blockchain GameÂ

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Read More: Ripple Snaps XRP Sales Slump With $33M of the Crypto Sold in Q2

Equities:

Read More: INX Scales Down US IPO Target to $127M â Still Set to Be Cryptoâs Largest

Commodities:

Gold is up 2%, topping $2,000 for the first time at $2,016 as of press time.

Oil is up 1.9%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $39.66

Read More: Genesisâ Lending Rebounds in 2Q; Firm Acknowledges Unsecured Loans

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds all slipped Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 10-year, in the red 8.6%.

Read More: DeFi-Focused Derivatives Platform Hedget Raises $500K in Seed Funding

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.