Market Wrap: Bitcoin Flat at $11.2K; DeFi Has Highest Volume Month Ever
Bitcoin trading is weak Tuesday while volumes on DeFi are as high as they have ever been.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,2587 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 1.6% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,005-$11,419
- BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.
After wild Sunday action that saw the price of the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency fall as low as $10,050 on spot exchanges like Coinbase, bitcoin is trading relatively flat, at around $11,200 Tuesday. âThe asset is trading in a narrow range of $11,080 to $11,220,â said Constantine Kogan, a partner at crypto fund of funds BitBull Capital. âTo continue last weekâs rally, bitcoin needs to overcome the resistance level, which is in the $11,300- $11,400 region,â he added.Â
Katie Stockton, analyst for Fairlead Strategies, says the bitcoin market is weaker after traders scurried in late July to buy, leading to an âoverboughtâ situation for the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency. âWe view sideways price action as constructive,â she said. âBitcoin has gained approximately 29% since Julyâs low, and is now due for consolidation.â
Related: Decentralized Exchange dYdX Debuts Ether Perpetual Swaps
Read More: Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows
Money printing from the Federal Reserve is one reason why the case for buying bitcoin sustains, says BitBullâs Kogan. âThe sharp rise in bitcoin is associated with the weakening of several world currencies â the dollar and the Chinese yuan,â he said. According to the Fed, the M1 money supply, which constitutes cash and cash equivalents, has increased from $4 trillion at the start of February to $5.3 trillion at the end of July, a 33% increase.Â
Andrew Tu, an executive at quantitative trading firm Efficient Frontier, is bullish on a higher bitcoin price. âWe are now at higher lows and now have a genuinely tested support line at $11,000,â Tu said. âBitcoin seems to be trending upwards now.âÂ
Read More: As Fed Nears Inflation Rubicon, Analysts See $50K Bitcoin in Play
Record DEX volumes
Related: Thereâs Now an Accelerator Exclusively for DeFi Startups
Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization,Â was down Tuesday, trading around $387 after slipping 1.8% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
Read More: Ethereum 2.0 Testnet Medalla Goes Live With 20,000 Validators
July was the best trading volume month ever for Ethereum-powered decentralized exchanges, or DEXs. According to data aggregator Dune Analytics, DEX volumes approached $4.3 billion this past month, four times the volume than in June and a twelvefold increase since July 2019. Leading the way was Uniswapâs DEX, followed by stablecoin swapping platform Curve.
âUniswap has really grown tremendously over the course of the last year,â said Efficient Frontierâs Tu. He also noted technological improvements and incentives that increase liquidity have helped the growth of DEXs. âThis is due to the automated market making, or AMM, innovations seen in the space, as well as due to liquidity mining.â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Tuesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Read More: Charlie Lee, Adam Back Lead $3.1M Token Raise for Blockchain GameÂ
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):
- xrp (XRP) â 6.3%
- bitcoin sv (BSV) â 4.7%
- bitcoin cash (BCH) â 4.5%
Read More: Ripple Snaps XRP Sales Slump With $33M of the Crypto Sold in Q2
Equities:
- Asiaâs Nikkei 225 closed higher, up 1.7% as strong manufacturing numbers globally boosted Asahi and Mitsubishi Chemical stocks in Tokyo.
- Europeâs FTSE 100 ended the day flat, in the red 0.05%, as U.S.-China tensions left traders unsure about economic prospects.
- The United Statesâ S&P 500 was flat, up only 0.36% as U.S. lawmakers indicated a fresh coronavirus relief package wouldn't materialize this week.
Read More: INX Scales Down US IPO Target to $127M â Still Set to Be Cryptoâs Largest
Commodities:
- Gold is up 2%, topping $2,000 for the first time at $2,016 as of press time.
- Oil is up 1.9%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $39.66
Read More: Genesisâ Lending Rebounds in 2Q; Firm Acknowledges Unsecured Loans
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds all slipped Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 10-year, in the red 8.6%.
Read More: DeFi-Focused Derivatives Platform Hedget Raises $500K in Seed Funding
Related Stories
- What People Who Arenât Bullish on Bitcoin Still Like About It
- Bitcoin Futures Interest Soars as Bond Yields Fall to Record Lows: Industry Exec
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.