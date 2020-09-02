Market Wrap: Bitcoin Falls to $11.1K; Ethereum Miners at Record Fee Percentage

Bitcoin took a dive Wednesday. Ethereum miners are benefiting from all that DeFi.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,396 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 4.8% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,159-$12,058

BTC above its 10-day moving average but below the 50-day, a sideways signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin dropped to as low as $11,159 on spot exchanges like Coinbase Wednesday. The fall was exacerbated by long-oriented derivatives traders on exchanges like BitMEX. That platform experienced $9 million in sell liquidations in one hour as prices fell, the equivalent of a margin call in the cryptocurrency world.Â

Alex Mascioli, head of institutional services at crypto brokerage Bequant, said long traders were convinced bitcoinâs price would surpass 2020 highs but instead were wiped out. âBitcoin still needs to break above its previous high at $12,400 to have enough serious momentum to have a chance of retesting previous highs,â he said.Â

There is a chance that next time bitcoin hits that price level it could head into higher territory, approaching 2020 highs around $12,475, Mascioli added. âFor now, $12,400 is the most important resistance level the bulls must take out. The technicals appear as if the bulls may retest this level in the next week.âÂ

Meanwhile, the rise of decentralized finance, or DeFi, gives hardcore bitcoin holders an opportunity to profit even when price moves are bearish on days like Wednesday.Â

âThe DeFi market is giving long-term bitcoin holders a chance to increase their yields and return,â said Zachary Friedman, chief operating officer for Global Digital Assets.

However, some traders arenât convinced DeFi can maintain its status quo, and that is reflected in bets on the options market for ether (ETH). Based on probabilities, options traders have 66% confidence ether will be over $400 by September 20 maturity, but that number drops to 48% by December 20 maturity.Â

âI have a sneaky feeling that ETH options are going to be in play given the amplifying uncertainty brought about by variables such as yETH and the punitive gas fees,â said Vishal Shah, an options trader and founder of derivatives exchange Alpha5. yETH is a product from Yearn.Finance that allows ether holders to deposit the crypto and gain yield by leveraging various other DeFI projects.Â

Ethereum mining hits record fee percentage

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down Wednesday, trading around $436 and slipping 8.5% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The percentage of revenue Ethereum miners receive from fees has hit an all-time high. It crossed the 70% threshold Tuesday as DeFi projects that run on the network are pushing gas prices, the unit of account for transactions and smart contract interactions, to fresh highs.Â

While fees are a problem, many stakeholders say this cost inherent to Ethereum is a better price to pay than in the traditional financial world. âThe DeFi market removes one crucial intermediary â the bank,â said Global Digital Assetâs Friedman. âWith fewer parties taking a cut, and much more transparency, as well as a collateralized lending system ensuring high levels of security, all the benefits of lending can fall onto the lender and thus remove the majority of costs,â he said.

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are all in the red Wednesday. Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is down 3.4%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $41.53.

Gold was in the red 1.3% and at $1,942 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 30-year, in the red 3.1%.

