Market Wrap: Bitcoin Fails to Stay Above $9,400 While Dai Supply Skyrockets

Bitcoinâs performance the past 24 hours is flat as the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency loses ground from Tuesdayâs jump to over $9,400.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,378 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Gaining 0.05% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,276-$9,389

BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving average, a bullish signal for market technicians.

The bitcoin market is still in bullish territory after yesterdayâs move over $9,400, a price not seen in almost two weeks. âBitcoin is flirting with its 50-day moving average, but has seen short-term momentum improve after having deteriorated as of mid-May,â said Katie Stockton, analyst at Fairlead Strategies.Â

Stockton said bitcoin is currently part of a ârisk-on marketâ â where investors take on riskier assets â and could fuel upward price pressure. âA ârisk-onâ environment could help foster a rebound, although resistance remains strong above $10,000,â she said.

Related: Open Interest in Ether Options Jumps to New Record High

Read More: Bitcoin âActive Entitiesâ at Highest Since 2017 Bull Run

Yet bitcoin is still experiencing low volume and volatility, said Jean-Baptiste Pavageau, partner at Paris-based quantitative trading firm ExoAlpha.

âSince the halving event in May, bitcoinâs volatility has declined along with trading volume across all exchanges, leading the asset to be stuck in a range between $8,200 and $10,200,â said Pavageau. Indeed, bitcoinâs implied volatility, the options marketâs expectations of a likely movement in price, was 49% on Wednesday, near the three-month low of 46% on July 3.Â

Volumes in July on spot exchange Coinbase continue to be weak as well, which makes things tougher for traders. âAs liquidity dries out it becomes more difficult for large participants to take positions on the market without leaving a large footprint,â Pavageau added.Â Â

Related: Newly Discovered Botnet Infected Up to 5,000 Computers with a Monero Miner

Bitcoinâs market conditions havenât changed in the past week, according to Sasha Goldberg of Toronto-based brokerage Global Digital Assets. âI donât see anything special âÂ still in the same range as a week ago. I donât see any bullish or bearish signs,â he said.Â

ExoAlphaâs Pavageau points out Ethereum is still taking the spotlight away from bitcoin. âGas fees on Ethereum are increasing daily since the DeFi ecosystem boom in June, highlighting a clear interest for a fast-growing ecosystem and a continuous capital inflow.â

Read More: DeFi Hype Has Sent Ethereum Fees Soaring to 2-Year High

Dai supply surging

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was down Wednesday trading around $245 and flat, down 0.05% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT).Â

Ethereum-based stablecoin dai is a major part of the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, allowing traders and yield farmers access to a stable, U.S. dollar pegged asset.Â

Read More: What Is Yield Farming? The Rocket Fuel of DeFi, Explained

The stablecoinâs popularity is growing quickly; dai supply increased by over 40 million since July 17th, according to data aggregator Coin Metrics.

The increase in dai coincides with volumes jumping on the stablecoin exchange Curve, helping the market approach $200 million in volume per day, according to aggregator Dune Analytics.

Opportunities with the new yEarn project, which utilizes dai and is traded on Curve, is likely contributing to the increased interest, yield farmer âdevops199fanâ told CoinDesk via Twitter. âyEarn by Andre Cronje recently released their governance token YFI. It uses Curve under the hood for two-thirds of its pools.âÂ

Â Read More: Troll Token? Why DeFi Yield Farmers Are Now All About YFI

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Wednesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):

Read More: DeFi Hype Has Sent Ethereum Fees Soaring to 2-Year High: Coin Metrics

Equities:

Read More: Coinsquare Exchange Execs to Resign Over Wash Trading Scandal

Commodities:Â

Oil is up 0.56%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $41.78Â

Gold is up 1.5% Wednesday at $1,868 per ounceÂ

Read More: This DeFi-Ready Token Is Teaching Crypto Traders to Cherish Inflation

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 2-year, in the green 6%.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.