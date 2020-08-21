Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.6K, ETH Options Predict Price Below $400 by End of Year
Bitcoin traders are hitting the sell button Friday while the ether options market loads up on lower prices.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,674 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 1.4% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,605-$11,892.
- BTC below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal for market technicians.
After holding around $11,800 Thursday into Friday, bitcoin started to slide downward around 08:00 UTC (4 a.m. ET), dropping to a 24-hour low of $11,605. Spot volumes were lower to cap off the workweek. It was $138 million on major spot USD/BTC exchange Coinbase, lower than its $179 million average over the past month.
Over-the-counter crypto trader Henrik Kugelberg expects a bullish, if not record, fourth quarter ahead for bitcoin, even if the number of sluggish market days pile up. âI expect a slower curve but would not be surprised if we reach a $15,000 BTC in October and somewhere around $18,000-$20,000 at year end.â
Kugelberg points to the uncertain economy as giving people reason to swap fiat for crypto investments. âThereâs the falling value of the dollar to be priced in; we have not seen the end of the dollarâs fall that is for sure,â he added. Indeed, while the U.S. Dollar Index, a measure of the greenbackâs strength versus a basket of other fiat currencies, is up 0.52% Friday, itâs still at lows not seen since June 2018.Â
In the bitcoin options market, Neil Van Huis, director of sales and institutional trading at liquidity provider Blockfills, noted volatility decreasedÂ this week. Bitcoinâs at-the-money implied volatility, which is a metric to forecast movement in prices, has dropped from 71% Monday to 59% Friday. âLooks like some normalization of volatile trading as of late,â Van Huis said.
Opportunities in Ethereum-powered DeFi are taking some tradersâ focus away from the bitcoin market, Kugelbrg told CoinDesk. âThe crypto community is in a total FOMO to DeFi-related altcoins,â said Kugelberg. âI believe the run-up for bitcoin may be slower than expected and fueled by retail sales to newcomers wanting a somewhat steadier haven.âÂ
Ether options market bearish
Ether (ETH) was down Friday, trading around $399 and slipping 3.8% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â
The ether options market is predicting prices by the end of 2020 wonât be much higher than they are now for the worldâs second-largest cryptocurrency. December 20 maturities only give ether a 25% chance of being over $520, a 38% probability of being over $420 and a 41% chance of being over $400, according to data aggregator Skew.
Despite the probabilities, Jean-Marc Bonnefous, managing partner for Tellurian Capital, which has been investing in crypto projects since 2014, is still bullish on ether. He doesnât see Ethereumâs fundamental issues, such as fees constraining the network, as anything but a speed bump on the fast-moving DeFi highway. âStructurally, no,â said Bonnefous. âBut short term, ether needs a new trigger to go higher.â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mixed Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â
Equities:
- In Asia the Nikkei 225 closed in the green 0.17% as manufacturing- and tech-sector stock gains boosted the index.
- In Europe, the FTSE 100 ended the day slipping 0.27% as the U.K.âs debt amid the current economic crisis reached a record Â£2 trillion.
- The United Statesâ S&P 500 gained 0.30% as better-than-expected quarterly results from Deere and Foot Locker led optimism.
Commodities:
- Oil is down 1.1%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.24.
- Gold was in the red 0.40% and at $1,938 as of press time.
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the two-year, in the green 2.8%.
