Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $11.1K; Ether Mining Difficulty at Year High

Bitcoin is looking bearish while Ethereum miners are reaping more fee revenue than ever before.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,298 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Slipping 3.8% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,102-$11,786.

BTC below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoinâs price declined to as low as $11,102 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase Tuesday, wiping out long derivatives traders on BitMEX. In just one hour, up to $5.6 million in leveraged positions wereÂ automatically liquidated, the crypto analog to a margin call.Â

Daniel Ladinsky, trader at quantitative trading firm Efficient Frontier, worries that if price stays beneath $12,000 per one BTC for too long it may signal a larger downward trend. âBTC has been hovering below $12,000 for quite some time, which is a crucial zone,â Ladinsky told CoinDesk.

Michael Gord, CEO of cryptocurrency brokerage firm Global Digital Assets, sees Tuesdayâs price dip as temporary profit-taking by some investors. âInstitutional traders take profits the whole way up to hedge their risk,â he said. âWe are now seeing more institutional traders take some of that profit and reallocate it into âriskierâ low- to medium-cap altcoins.âÂ

One interesting development: Bitcoin locked in decentralized finance, or DeFi, is down a little bit after it had previously doubled in August, according to data aggregator DeFi Pulse.Â

Efficient Frontierâs Ladinsky says traders continue to see more alluring profit opportunities in DeFi, which might help explain the decline. âRecently, the market has been quiet for BTC and most of the attention and hype is on the DeFi front, where coins are surging very hard,â he said.

Ether mining difficulty at 2020 high

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down Tuesday, trading around $379 and slipping 5.9% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Ethereumâs mining difficulty has hit a 2020 high, at 2,820 terahashes, its highest level since Dec. 13, 2019.Â

The amount of gas, or the fee required to successfully conduct a transaction or execute a contract on theÂ EthereumÂ blockchain, is at an all-time high, meaning the resources used per block are increasing. This means more miner revenue coming from fees and, as a result, more machines being turned on, causing mining difficulty to increase.Â

Smart contract developers in the ecosystem like Jun Dam, who is working on a DeFi project based on the competing EOS platform, tell CoinDesk the Ethereum fee situation may be helping miners, but it isnât benefiting anyone else. âETH gas fees are not user- or developer-friendly,â Dam said.Â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the red Tuesday. One notable winner as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is up 2.2%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $43.35.

Gold was flat, in the red 0.05% and at $1,927 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds all climbed Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were up most on the 10-year, in the green 3.4%.

