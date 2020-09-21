Cryptocurrencies

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Dips to $10.1K, Ether Drops to $330 on Sell-Off Session

Daniel Cawrey CoinDesk
Bitcoin Price Index

Bitcoin and ether both dropped Monday as global markets conducted a selling session.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $10,492 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Slipping 3.6% over the previous 24 hours.
  • Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $10,179-$10,994.
  • BTC below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bearish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin price fell sharply Monday, with a lengthy sell-off session starting around 07:00 UTC (12:00 a.m. EDT) and dropping to as low as $10,179 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase before gaining to $10,492 as of press time.Â

âThe market is still positioned short with persistent negative funding over the past month and under-allocation to BTC,â said Cindy Leow, portfolio manager for 256 Capital Partners, a market-neutral trading firm. âAt this stage, sellers are still in control of the market.â

As bitcoin tumbled Monday, sell liquidations on derivatives exchange BitMEX picked up, putting pressure on price. In fact, over the past 24 hours, BitMEX liquidated over $34 million in long positions, the crypto equivalent of a margin call.

Darius Sit of crypto quant trading firm QCP Capital said the global equities markets are not faring well to start the week. âStocks are getting hit,â Sit said. indeed, major indexes are all in the red Monday:

Michael Rabkin, of crypto liquidity and market making firm DV Chain, said markets across the board are in ârisk-offâ mode, when asset holders unload for safer investments in the face of broader economic tumult. âGovernments continue to print money and questions are left unanswered due to covid,â said Rabkin. âWeâre seeing risk-off across all the markets right now which is having a direct effect on crypto.â

QCP Capital noted in its Monday investor letter that both bitcoin and ether were riding high just last week â ether hit $394 September 17, bitcoin topped $11,178 September 19.

Mondayâs sell-off may prove to be an assessment of cryptoâs resiliency, according to QCP. âWeâve had a retest of $11,000 in bitcoin and almost $400 in ether,â QCPâs note stated. âWe think this week and next is where the rubber meets the road.â

Ether options shift on price drop

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down Monday trading around $345 and slipping 7.2% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT).Â 

Implied volatility, the marketâs expectation of etherâs future price movement, has dipped below realized volatility, etherâs current movement based on historical data. Itâs a shift in the ether options market not seen since July.

William Purdy, an options trader and founder of analysis firm PurdyAlerts, said etherâs price descent, hitting as low as $330, Monday, is helping fuel the switch. âThis recent discrepancy in implied volatility and realized volatility is due to the options market following the underlying asset price momentum in the short-term,â he said.Â 

Purdy said this means options premiums are likely undervalued and buyers can take advantage â at least for the time being. âImplied volatility will likely increase again when options buyers seek to close their positions,â Purdy added.

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the red Monday. Two notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):

Commodities:

  • Oil is down 3.1%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $39.60.
  • Gold was in the red 2% and at $1,910 as of press time.

Treasurys:

  • U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped Monday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 10-year, in the red 3.5%.

