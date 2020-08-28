Market Wrap: Bitcoin Climbs to $11.5K With Record Amount in DeFi

Bitcoin bounced back from Thursdayâs drop at a time when more of the cryptocurrency is locked in DeFi than ever before.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,511 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 2.2% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,231-$11,552

BTC above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoinâs price trended upward Friday, going as high as $11,552 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase. âBitcoin has rotated around the most traded price at $11,500,â said Daniel Koehler, liquidity manager at cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin. âLooking down, the next significant support levels are $10,800 and $10,550.â

Jean Baptiste Pavageau, partner at quant trading firm ExoAlpha, says bitcoinâs recovery after gyrating $450 on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powellâs comments Thursday continues a larger bullish cycle started earlier in the summer.Â

âAfter its recent fake breakout above the $12,000 resistance level, bitcoin saw a short-term trend reversal in its broader bullish trend started in June,â said Pavageau. âOn the long term the Fedâs comments are very positive for bitcoin and the crypto markets as a safe heaven because of their limited supply.âÂ

For 2020, bitcoin is up 60% while gold is up almost 30%.Â Investors often refer to both as safe haven assets.Â

On the derivatives side, the market saw lots of expirations Friday, with over $740 million in bitcoin options expired on the Deribit platform alone. The expirations were expected to induce some volatility; instead, bitcoinâs price steadily trended upward during the day.

âThereâs still an element of absorbing what has happened recently in the DeFi markets and the situation after Powellâs statement,â said Chris Thomas, head of digital assets for Swissquote Bank, referring to decentralized finance. He was âsurprised there wasnât a more aggressive move in the last few days, but itâs also good to have some calm for a while.â

OkCoinâs Koehler told CoinDesk bitcoinâs price could run higher to cap off the week, given where option strikes currently lie. âTo me, we probably pin near $11,675 â sell a call and a put at $12,000,â Koehler said, describing a âshort straddleâ options strategy, which bets that volatility will fall. âThis is due to the high level of open interest around that strike rate, which means a lot of premium will need to be reinvested,â he added.Â

Yet more bitcoin in DeFi

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Friday, trading around $397 and climbing 4.8% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The amount of bitcoin locked in DeFi, has hit a new high. Over 55,500 BTC is now âlockedâ in DeFi, which means it is being used for liquidity, gaining a percentage return or yield. This locked amount is the highest yet.

Jean-Marc Bonnefous, managing partner for Tellurian Capital, which has been investing in crypto projects since 2014, says âfear of missing out,â or FOMO, is one reason so many âhodlersâ are locking their bitcoin in DeFi.Â

âI assume the BTC holders want to participate in the DeFi opportunities so they will need to wrap their bitcoin into those applications to get some yield,â he said. âToo tempting I guess.â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are all green Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is flat, down 0.10%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.95.

Gold was in the green 1.8% and at $1,964 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bond yields were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 14.6%.

