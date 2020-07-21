Market Wrap: Bitcoin Briefly Pops Above $9,400 as Global Stocks Rally
Bitcoin hit its highest price point in almost two weeks as stocks climbed.
- Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $9,371 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. EDT). Gaining 2.2% over the previous 24 hours.
- Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $9,149-$9,439
- BTC above 10-day and 50-day moving average, a bullish signal for market technicians.
Bitcoin stakeholders were delighted to see green flashes on their screens next to the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency Tuesday.Â
Prices on the worldâs most valuable cryptocurrency went as high as $9,439 around 7:00 UTC (3 a.m. EDT), a price not seen since July 9.Â
âBitcoin might be waking up,â said Rupert Douglas, head of institutional sales at London-based crypto brokerage Koine. âA close above $9,600 would be a strong sign.âÂ Â
Some are just happy to see prices go up in the bitcoin market, which has lacked activity for much of July.Â
âNice to finally see a bit of movement,â said Douglas Bilyk, a director at New York-based crypto brokerage Copper. âWith lower volumes, it doesnât take as much to push it, and looks like the initial move was up. Now we just need to see some follow-through.â
Major global equities are also showing positive gains today:
- The Nikkei 225 in Asia closed in the green 0.73% led by gains in tech stocks SoftBank Group, Nintendo and Sony.
- The FTSE 100 in Europe ended the day up 0.13% as the European Union agrees to a stimulus package worth â¬750 billion.
- The U.S. S&P 500 index climbed 0.20% as the banking and travel sectors made gains despite tech stocks mostly heading lower.
Gains in the equity markets appear to have been the catalyst for bitcoinâs positive trading day. âBitcoin seems pretty correlated to equities at the moment,â Koineâs Douglas told CoinDesk. âThe test will be whether BTC can hold up if equities sell off.âÂ Â
Stock indices have been outperforming bitcoin in July. However, Vishal Shah, an options trader and founder of derivatives exchange Alpha5, points out that flat markets for the oldest cryptocurrency sometimes can occur.Â
âThis lull isnât uncharacteristic of bitcoin; it spent most of Q1 2019 in a sideways market,â he said.Â
âExpectations are always running high for performance. And though itâs a well-run narrative by now, bitcoin has a tendency to exhibit a high volatility; things will move again,â Shah added.Â Â
Curve DEX volumes up
The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was up Tuesday, trading around $245 and and climbing 4.4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT).Â
Ethereum-powered decentralized exchange (DEX) Curve Finance is seeing huge growth in volumes this past week. Curve, at $70 million in volume over the past 24 hours, has overtaken bellwether DEX Uniswap as decentralized finance (DeFi) heats up.Â
âIt is probably a bit of interest picking up in non-bitcoin assets that are becoming multifunctional or yield-enhancing,â said Neil Van Huis, director of institutional trading for Chicago-based liquidity provider Blockfills.
Jake Brukhman, managing partner for New York-based crypto asset manager CoinFund, said Curveâs specialization in swapping stablecoins gives the DEX an edge in execution.Â
When DeFi traders seeking opportunities need to arbitrage stable assets, Curveâs volume increases.Â
âThey are using a mathematical equation which makes slippage very low,â Brukhman said.Â
Other markets
Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly green Tuesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):Â
Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. EDT):
- chainlink (LINK) â 3.5%
- basic attention token (BAT) â 1%
Commodities:Â
- Oil is in the green 2.5%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $41.80
- Gold is up 1.2% Tuesday, at $1,840 per ounce
Treasurys:
- U.S. Treasury bonds all slipped Tuesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the 10-year, in the red 1.8%.
