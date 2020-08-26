Market Wrap: Bitcoin Braces for $700M in Options to Expire; Record $7B Value Locked in DeFi

The bitcoin market bottomed out around $11,100 before bouncing back; DeFi continues an upward trend, garnering interest from traders and perhaps creating new ones.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,467 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 1.2% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,102-$11,593.

BTC above its 10-day moving average but below the 50-day, a sideways-turning-bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoinâs price was able to hold above $11,100 Wednesday, going as low as $11,102 before jumping as high as $11,593.Â

Katie Stockton, analyst at Fairlead Strategies, sees $10,000 as a lower bound in trading because the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency lacks market momentum. âThe pullback in bitcoin appears healthy,â Stockton noted. âThat said, there is room for further near-term downside with support in the $10,000-$10,055 area, where there was once resistance, and room to short-term oversold territory.âÂ

Jean Baptiste Pavageau, a partner at quantitative trading firm ExoAlpha, says bitcoin continues to be affected by gains in alternative cryptocurrencies, or altcoins. Indeed, one way to measure this is looking at bitcoinâs dominance, which hit a 2020 low of 60.26% in August.Â

âThe flattishness of the bitcoin price since the beginning of August allowed the altcoin market cap to grow quickly with an inflow from bitcoin traders toward altcoins,â said Pavageau.Â Â

However, two key events looming over the balance of this week might increase bitcoin market action. One is Thursdayâs speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. âThe key thing to watch from Powellâs speech tomorrow is the possible shift of the inflation target from a unique figure, like 2%, to a range such as 1.75%-2.25%,â said Chris Thomas, head of digital assets for Swissquote Bank. âThis would create a dovish feel to the market and weâd likely see some dollar weakness.â

Another event is the expiration of 65,000 BTC options, over $700 million at current market values, on Friday. The vast majority of these options are on crypto derivatives platform Deribit.Â

âWe may see some volatility as a few traders try to push the futures market towards the $11,000 or $12,000 strike,â said Swissquoteâs Thomas, adding, â$11,000 would be a buying opportunity and $12,000 weâd likely see further selling.âÂ

Value locked in DeFi at $7B

Ether (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Wednesday, trading around $386 and climbing 1.4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The total value locked in decentralized finance, or DeFi, has surpassed $7 billion in value, according to aggregator DeFi Pulse. Over 4.8 million ETH and 49,248 BTC is currently âstakedâ in various DeFi services, gaining a percentage profit or âyieldâ in return.Â

Vishal Shah, founder of crypto derivatives platform Alpha5, says DeFiâs opportunities are captivating the interest of traders, and perhaps creating some brand-new ones. âDerivatives traders naturally look for complex risk to exploit, and, by comparison to DeFi, typical derivatives instruments are quieter,â Shah said. âI think the nuanced specifics of DeFi are probably even giving rise to a new breed of derivative traders.âÂ

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly green Wednesday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):Â

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is flat, down 0.03%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $43.35.

Gold was in the green 1.1% and at $1,952 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 3.8%.

