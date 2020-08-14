Market Wrap: Bitcoin Bounces to $11.8K as Ether Option Traders Go Bearish

Bitcoin is up Friday while ether options traders are overwhelmingly bearish.

Bitcoin (BTC) trading around $11,823 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET). Gaining 2.4% over the previous 24 hours.

Bitcoinâs 24-hour range: $11,517-$11,865

BTC slightly above its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, a bullish signal for market technicians.

Bitcoin is back on the move Friday, breaking above $11,800 after a Thursday of relative quiet on the spot market.Â

âCrypto has had a good run for about three weeks in a row, since late July,â said David Lifchitz, chief investment officer for quantitative trading firm ExoAlpha. âThere is a current resistance level of $12,500 for bitcoin, which looks pretty normal as markets, even crypto, cannot go up in a straight line day after day.â

Indeed, over the past month, bitcoin reached a high of $12,130 before dipping. ThatÂ signaled a retrenchment will be likely before a move to further highs in 2020, according to Lifchitz. âA slight pullback could be even in the cards in the next couple of weeks but without any special bearish event, this shouldnât be worrisome and the next major move from here should be up,â he added.Â

The bitcoin options market appears to agree with Lifchitz. Options with August 20 maturity show traderâs are giving bitcoin a 75% probability of being over $11,000, while only a 21% chance of hitting $13,000 by next Thursday, according to data aggregator Skew.Â

Traders may be temporarily distracted by more shiny objects at the moment. Alessandro Andreotti, an over-the-counter market cryptocurrency trader, says decentralized finance, or DeFi, is taking the spotlight from bitcoin â but that it wonât last. âWhere I see opportunities right now is in DeFi tokens, which are performing incredibly well,â he told CoinDesk. âI feel the bulls will be coming back soon for bitcoin, though.âÂ

Ether options bearish

Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was up Friday trading around $442 and climbing 12.1% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

The ether options market has more open interest (open positions) than ever before, to the tune of $463 million on platforms Deribit and OKex, according to Skew. But thatâs not necessarily bullish for ether. Trader sentiment appears to view etherâsÂ valuation as unsustainable. An overwhelming number of options bets are on sub-$410 ether.Â

Chris Thomas, head of digital assets for Swissquote Bank, said some traders are probably concerned the current Ethereum-powered DeFi frenzy wonât be able to keep going for the rest of 2020. That contributes to the bearish sentiment. âPerhaps some traders are feeling that Ethereum has come too far this year,â he said. âWith high gas fees, will it result in a problem for the DeFi ecosystem in the weeks ahead?â

Other markets

Digital assets on the CoinDesk 20 are mostly in the green Friday. Notable winners as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Notable losers as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET):

Equities:

Commodities:

Oil is down 0.46%. Price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude: $42.14

Gold was in the red 0.50% and at $1,942 as of press time.

Treasurys:

U.S. Treasury bonds were mixed Friday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, were down most on the two-year, in the red 12.6%.

