Market Wrap: As Traditional Markets Rally, Bitcoin Gets Boring

Bitcoin broke above $9,250 for the first time since Friday as the leading cryptocurrency continues to trade in a tight range just above $9,000 for several weeks. But cryptocurrency markets have stayed quiet as traders expect a big move. Bitcoin was trading hands around $9,250 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET).Â

Bitcoin at $9,250 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET), up 1.2% over 24 hours

BTC trading range (past 24 hours): $9,000-$9,300

Ether up 3% in trading, at around $232

Bitcoin 30-day volatility continues to drop

Decentralized exchange volume grows 70% in June

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained 3%, trading around $232 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET), according to Bitstamp.

Despite trading above $9,250, bitcoin is still stuck within a tight range of a few hundred dollars above $9,000. As a result, 30-day volatility continues to decline. In fact, bitcoinâs volatility reached its lowest mark since Feb. 23, according to Coin Metrics.

As bitcoin stagnates, traditional markets soar. Tesla made an all-time high Wednesday, climbing $1,134, up more than 6% from its daily open. Zoom also bounced back toward its all-time high of $262 after dropping Friday through Monday, up 3.6% from its Wednesday open.Â

Why is bitcoin so quiet? There are simply âmore eyeballs away from the crypto market and more towards traditional financial markets,â said EliÃ©zer Ndinga, research associate at digital asset manager 21Shares. Many retail traders are using the popular retail equities trading platform Robinhood to speculate as traditional markets rally amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic.Â

âDespite various efforts to boost institutional adoption, retail traders account for 96% of all exchangesâ transfers,â Ndinga added. For many of these traders, the stock market may be more interesting than cryptocurrency markets.Â

Despite retail investorsâ temporarily waning interest, institutional investors continue to develop the cryptocurrency marketâs infrastructure. New York Digital Investments Group (NYDIG) raised $190 million from 24 investors for a new bitcoin fund, CoinDesk reported Wednesday. The New York-based asset manager, which has held a New York BitLicense since 2018, raised $140 million in May for a similar investment vehicle, the Bitcoin Yield Enhancement Fund.Â

Meanwhile, loyal cryptocurrency traders are increasingly keen to use decentralized exchanges. In June, aggregate volumes for these platforms grew 70% to a record high of over $1.5 billion.

This rapid growth carries some security concerns, however. Decentralized finance analyst Jack Purdy told CoinDesk the spike in trading volumes on these nascent platforms is âstarting to become a bit worrisomeâ due to the fact that a variety of complex attack vectors still exist.Â

Other markets

S&P 500 up 0.6% trading at $3,123

FTSE 100 down 0.1% after recovering from a 1.7% afternoon dip

Nikkei 225 down 1.25%

Gold down 0.7% trading at $1,770

Stablecoin markets showed strength as USDCâs total circulating supply passed 1 billion tokens. Tether, the largest stablecoin, grew to $10.3 billion, according to data from Messari.Â

Exchange tokens were mostly up Tuesday as the entire sector gained 2.4%, according to Messari. Some of the biggest gainers were kyber network (KNC) up 11.4% and binance coin (BNB) up 2.5%. All price changes were as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).

