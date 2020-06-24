Market Wrap: A Sea of Red Across Markets as Bitcoin Drops to $9.2K

Bitcoin started the week with a bullish run, but it has now given back all of those gains.

Bitcoin (BTC) was trading around $9,296 as of 20:00 UTC (4 p.m. ET), slipping 3.5% over the previous 24 hours.Â

At 00:00 UTC on Wednesday (8:00 p.m. Tuesday ET), bitcoin was changing hands around $9,624 on spot exchanges such as Coinbase. Price remained steady until 07:00 UTC (3 a.m. ET) when heavy sell volume sent bitcoin to as low as $9,195. Bitcoinâs price is well below its 10-day and 50-day moving averages, which is a bearish signal for market technicians.Â

Bearish sentiment is affecting all markets today as investors appear to be de-risking, selling liquid assets for the safety of instruments like cash, said Neil Van Huis, director of institutional trading at liquidity provider Blockfills. âLooks a little risk-offish on all risk assets across the board,âÂ

Indeed, major stock indices are all in the red Wednesday. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 of publicly traded companies ended the day flat, down 0.07%. Concern about increased coronavirus infection rates in Japan led to some selling pressure. In Europe, the FTSE 100 index dropped 3.1% Wednesday. The prospect of U.S. tariffs on U.K., French, Spanish and German goods dragged the index lower.Â

The U.S. S&P 500 stock index lost 2.6%. The round of stock selling has been attributed to concerns of the coronavirus pandemicâs resurgence in some states.

June hasnât exactly been a winner for bitcoin so far, but itâs not like stocks were hot either.

As bitcoin dropped Wednesday, traders with long positions on Seychelles-based derivatives exchange BitMEX were forced to liquidate. A spike of over $19 million in total liquidations occurred at 10:00 UTC (6 a.m. ET), exacerbating bitcoinâs price fall. Over the past 24 hours, total liquidations on BitMEX heavily skewed towards the red, with $33 million in sell liquidations versus a mere $406,000 in buy liquidations.Â

Liquidations on BitMEX are the equivalent of margin calls on conventional exchanges. A âbuy liquidationâ on a bitcoin contract is when a losing short position is forced to close, requiring purchases of bitcoin. When a âsell liquidationâ occurs, those long bitcoin are forced to sell.Â

âIt looks like someone was liquidating positions ahead of the Friday, June 26 option expiration â lifting hedges above $10,000-$11,000 as this is where the heavy portion of strikes lie,â said David Lifchitz, managing partner of ExoAlpha, a crypto quantitative trading firm.Â

In fact, strikes do favor bitcoin prices over $9,900, according to Skew data, as options traders appear to be making moonshot bets on the worldâs oldest cryptocurrency skyrocketing.Â

The promising growth of the crypto options market is giving traders other alternatives than spot, as that market is closing in on $2 billion in open interest.

Thus, traders can play bitcoinâs volatility through options without having to take on a spot position. âI believe crypto is still somewhat correlated to risk assets and there hasnât been a ton of overwhelming buy side demand in crypto lately,â Blockfillsâ Van Huis said.Â

USDC/USDT trading on DEXes

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, ether (ETH), was down Wednesday, trading around $233 and dipping 4% in 24 hours as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).Â

Trading of the U.S. dollar coin-tether (USDC/USDT) pair on Ethereumâs decentralized exchanges, or DEXes, jumped in June, according to data from Dune Analytics. For the week of June 8, USDC/USDT trading volume was a paltry $3.5 million. The next week, June 15, that number climbed to $131 million in volume.

Speculation on the lender Compoundâs token COMP and the arbitrage opportunities surrounding it is the reason for the increase and in USDC/USDT on DEXes, said Peter Chen, a quantitative trader for Hong Kong-based OneBit Quant. âI believe the market was driven up previously with the FOMO on COMP and it was over-hyped.âÂ

âHowever, the market didnât have enough solid support after the COMP frenzy has dropped,â Chen added. Indeed, this past weekâs USDC/USDT volume subsided to $10 million, which suggests traders are looking at DeFi opportunities but speculation may ebb and flow based on token popularity.

Other markets

Digital assets on CoinDeskâs big board are in the red Wednesday. Notable losers include zcash (ZEC) dropping 7%, nem (XEM) down 5.6% and lisk (LSK) down 5%. All price changes were as of 20:00 UTC (4:00 p.m. ET).

In commodities, oil is dipping 5% Wednesday as a barrel of crude was priced at $37.97 at press time.Â

Gold is holding flat during a day where most assets are lower, down just 0.10% and trading around $1,765 for the day.Â

U.S. Treasury bonds all slipped Wednesday. Yields, which move in the opposite direction as price, down most on the 10-year, in the red 4.5%.

