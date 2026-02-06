Market-Wide Returns or Concentrated Growth: Where SPY and MGK Get Their Returns

Key Points

MGK is more concentrated in technology and growth stocks than SPY, leading to a higher risk profile

SPY carries a slightly higher yield and broader diversification across sectors

Both funds are low cost, but MGK has experienced a deeper five-year drawdown compared to SPY

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF ›

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEMKT:SPY) and Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:MGK) differ most in sector tilts and risk, with MGK leaning heavily into technology and growth while SPY offers broader diversification and a slightly higher yield.

SPY is designed for broad exposure to the U.S. large-cap market, tracking the S&P 500 Index across all major sectors. MGK, in contrast, targets the largest U.S. growth companies, resulting in a concentrated technology tilt. This comparison highlights how these choices play out in cost, returns, risk, and portfolio composition.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPY MGK Issuer SPDR Vanguard Expense ratio 0.09% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-05) 13.46% 10.41% Dividend yield 1.1% 0.4% AUM $708.92 billion $32.5 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

Both ETFs are low cost, but MGK is slightly more affordable on expenses. SPY’s higher yield may appeal to those seeking more income from their core equity holding.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPY MGK Max drawdown (5 y) (24.49%) (36.01%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,770 $1,842

What's inside

MGK focuses on just 69 holdings and is driven by technology (55% of assets), with communication services and consumer cyclical stocks making up much of the rest. Top positions are heavily weighted toward NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), which together account for over a third of the fund. With an 18-year track record, MGK’s approach is to mirror the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index, resulting in notable concentration and a higher growth bias than broader market funds.

SPY, by contrast, holds over 500 companies and spreads exposure more evenly across sectors, with technology at 35%, followed by financial services and communication services. Its top holdings are the same big tech names as MGK, but with smaller individual weights, allowing for broader diversification and less single-stock risk. This makes SPY more representative of the U.S. large-cap landscape overall.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

SPY and MGK are both large-cap U.S. equity ETFs, but they are built to deliver returns through different engines. The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust tracks the full S&P 500 and reflects the market’s sector mix. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF concentrates that exposure in a much smaller set of mega-cap growth companies, with technology carrying far more weight.

SPY’s performance is diversified across hundreds of companies, preventing any single style from consistently dominating results. MGK is more concentrated, with fewer holdings and larger allocations to leading growth stocks. This can enhance returns when these stocks outperform, but also increases dependence on their valuations and sustained investor sentiment.

For investors, SPY is a suitable core holding if you are seeking broad U.S. market exposure without emphasizing a specific segment. MGK is appropriate for investors who wish to focus on mega-cap growth and can accept greater volatility. The decision ultimately comes down to whether you want your core equity exposure to reflect the broader market, or to hinge on continued dominance from a narrow group of high-priced growth leaders.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard World Fund - Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $436,126!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,053,659!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 885% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 6, 2026.

Eric Trie has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.