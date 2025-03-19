Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ZIM Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZIM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for ZIM Integrated Shipping. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $534,833, and 8 are calls, amounting to $492,906.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1.66 to $29.16 for ZIM Integrated Shipping during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ZIM Integrated Shipping's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1.66 to $29.16, over the past month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.2 $12.9 $13.08 $29.16 $226.4K 8.6K 251 ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $13.3 $12.95 $13.17 $29.16 $189.5K 8.6K 442 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.65 $12.16 $139.6K 210 210 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.2 $16.9 $17.2 $1.66 $77.4K 147 86 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.7 $5.65 $5.65 $13.16 $72.9K 220 220

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Where Is ZIM Integrated Shipping Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,045,393, the price of ZIM is up 0.32% at $18.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days. What Analysts Are Saying About ZIM Integrated Shipping

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $13.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $18. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping, which currently sits at a price target of $9.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

