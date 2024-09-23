Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ZIM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZIM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 35 uncommon options trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 34%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,146,453, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,120,580.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $15.0 and $25.0 for ZIM Integrated Shipping, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ZIM Integrated Shipping's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ZIM Integrated Shipping's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZIM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.55 $6.3 $6.34 $25.00 $253.6K 1.8K 423 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $15.00 $142.0K 1.3K 683 ZIM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.3 $2.95 $2.95 $20.00 $118.0K 13.2K 514 ZIM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $7.15 $6.95 $7.05 $15.00 $105.7K 1.3K 233 ZIM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $7.35 $6.95 $6.96 $15.00 $96.9K 1.3K 1.7K

About ZIM Integrated Shipping

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd is an asset-light container liner shipping company. It offers tailored services, including land transportation and logistical services, specialized shipping solutions, including the transportation of out-of-gauge cargo, refrigerated cargo, and dangerous and hazardous cargo. Its services include Cargo Services, Digital Services, Schedules, and Shipping Trades and Lines. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Pacific trade region.

Having examined the options trading patterns of ZIM Integrated Shipping, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of ZIM Integrated Shipping Trading volume stands at 10,677,136, with ZIM's price up by 10.47%, positioned at $22.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. What The Experts Say On ZIM Integrated Shipping

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $12.1.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Underperform rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping with a target price of $13. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ZIM Integrated Shipping options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

