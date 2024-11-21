Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ZETA Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZETA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Zeta Global Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $104,003, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $577,334.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $17.5 to $30.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zeta Global Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zeta Global Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $17.5 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.55 $1.35 $1.53 $30.00 $151.5K 2.2K 1.0K ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.15 $1.05 $1.14 $30.00 $112.0K 2.2K 2.1K ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $22.50 $77.1K 210 35 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.25 $2.25 $25.00 $56.2K 1.6K 1.4K ZETA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.31 $25.00 $54.0K 1.6K 1.1K

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Zeta Global Holdings's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,909,632, the ZETA's price is down by -0.17%, now at $23.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days. What The Experts Say On Zeta Global Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zeta Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

