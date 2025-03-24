Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on XPEV Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on XPeng.

Looking at options history for XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $2,795,102 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $125,436.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $19.0 to $26.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for XPeng's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of XPeng's whale trades within a strike price range from $19.0 to $26.0 in the last 30 days.

XPeng Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XPEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.95 $1.89 $1.93 $19.00 $2.2M 194 11.5K XPEV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.89 $0.89 $0.89 $20.00 $435.3K 1.9K 4.7K XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/25/25 $1.51 $1.36 $1.42 $22.00 $82.7K 102 600 XPEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.35 $4.2 $4.26 $25.00 $42.6K 9.4K 137 XPEV PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/28/25 $0.61 $0.58 $0.59 $21.00 $41.3K 1.1K 983

About XPeng

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 190,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Present Market Standing of XPeng Currently trading with a volume of 5,991,097, the XPEV's price is down by -1.75%, now at $21.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 57 days. What The Experts Say On XPeng

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $25.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on XPeng, which currently sits at a price target of $27. * An analyst from UBS upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $18. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on XPeng, maintaining a target price of $20. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for XPeng, targeting a price of $31. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $29.

