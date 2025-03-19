Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on XOM Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil.

Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $186,970 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $602,883.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $185.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $0.92 $0.82 $0.9 $185.00 $80.4K 395 1.0K XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $12.4 $12.1 $12.27 $120.00 $61.3K 907 55 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.4 $16.0 $16.0 $105.00 $60.8K 2.5K 0 XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $120.00 $59.8K 2.4K 217 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.4 $7.25 $7.3 $115.00 $56.2K 1.7K 221

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

In light of the recent options history for Exxon Mobil, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil With a trading volume of 2,326,237, the price of XOM is up by 1.08%, reaching $114.87. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now. Expert Opinions on Exxon Mobil

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil with a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

