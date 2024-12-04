Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on XOM Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $474,429, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $969,251.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $125.0 for Exxon Mobil during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Exxon Mobil's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Exxon Mobil's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $125.0, over the past month.

Exxon Mobil 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $110.00 $316.0K 392 301 XOM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.19 $1.15 $1.17 $110.00 $171.8K 16.1K 2.2K XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $14.2 $14.1 $14.1 $105.00 $141.0K 2.2K 101 XOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $0.45 $0.43 $0.44 $120.00 $110.0K 24.6K 3.2K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.25 $10.55 $110.00 $105.5K 2.8K 120

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Exxon Mobil, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Exxon Mobil Trading volume stands at 7,058,725, with XOM's price down by -2.84%, positioned at $114.33. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 58 days. What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $123.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Exxon Mobil with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

