Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on WFC Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 37 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 59%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $604,263, and 31 are calls, for a total amount of $1,797,030.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $100.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wells Fargo options trades today is 6990.0 with a total volume of 41,307.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wells Fargo's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.5 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.6 $0.58 $0.6 $62.50 $240.0K 10.0K 6.9K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.48 $2.46 $2.47 $80.00 $173.8K 23.4K 1.4K WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.0 $0.98 $1.0 $90.00 $164.2K 8.8K 1.6K WFC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $0.59 $0.57 $0.58 $62.50 $162.4K 10.0K 9.7K WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.35 $75.00 $123.1K 13.5K 182

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the US

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status

With a volume of 14,574,759, the price of WFC is up 0.7% at $80.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wells Fargo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $87.2.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $88. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $85. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $86.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for WFC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Raymond James Reiterates Strong Buy Strong Buy Jun 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Overweight

