Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on WDAY Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Workday. Our analysis of options history for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $737,900, and 7 were calls, valued at $305,534.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $190.0 to $265.0 for Workday during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Workday's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Workday's significant trades, within a strike price range of $190.0 to $265.0, over the past month.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.9 $24.4 $24.4 $250.00 $610.0K 1 257 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $10.8 $10.5 $10.5 $235.00 $63.0K 226 66 WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.1 $2.9 $2.9 $265.00 $52.4K 16 191 WDAY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.0 $5.2 $190.00 $52.0K 618 100 WDAY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $8.9 $8.3 $8.3 $232.50 $49.8K 157 60

About Workday

Workday is a software company that offers human capital management, or HCM, financial management, and business planning solutions. Known for being a cloud-only software provider, Workday is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. Founded in 2005, Workday now employs over 18,000 employees.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Workday, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Workday With a volume of 1,234,448, the price of WDAY is down -0.02% at $233.46. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Workday

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $271.6666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Workday with a target price of $265. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $290. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Workday, maintaining a target price of $260.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Workday with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.